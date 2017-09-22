Beyonce Alleged Liposuction Plans: Struggling Getting Post-Baby Body Back Amid Career Comeback Plans

Beyonce is reportedly struggling to get her body back after birthing twins over the summer, it has been alleged.

The singer is said to have been following extreme dieting plans since the birth of Sir and Rumi Carter but she’s not noticing significant results, Radar Online shares.

Since Beyonce is already in the mindset of returning to the studio to record another album and go on tour with her husband, Jay Z, later this year, she’s desperate to look her best but that’s proving itself to be a challenge.

A source for the news outlet explains that Beyonce is supposedly unhappy with her body despite having lost a significant amount of weight already.

She wants to fit back into her regular outfits, but she’s nowhere near the goal she’s trying to get to just yet and it’s bothering her.

From what the news site has gathered, Beyonce is planning to take on the challenge of extreme dieting, with her last option being liposuction because if she’s going to start performing again, she doesn’t want the excess weight on her body, a source gushes.

It’s frustrating for Beyonce, who is famously known for her voluptuous curves, and since she’s now at a heavier weight, getting back to her desired frame is not as easy as she thought — particularly with three children to care for.

The “Formation” star is looking to shed another 30 pounds as quickly as possible. She supposedly knows she’s on the right path but the weight isn’t dropping fast enough for her, at least not in time before she wants to start performing again.

With plans to start recording a new album, hitting the stage and taking care of three children, finding the time to work out on a regular basis is something that’s hard to find time for.

Radar Online concludes by stressing that for the time being, Beyonce is carefully choosing the outfits she wears in public. They must divert people’s attention more to her chest and butt and less on her stomach because she reportedly still has a lot of weight to lose.

While the source says she’ll be back in shape before the year’s end, Beyonce wants a quicker solution to what she is considering a major problem for her right now.

