Xur Is Back In ‘Destiny 2’ And Has The Wardiff Coil Exotic Rocket Launcher With Him

The second weekend of Xur in Destiny 2 does not disappoint. The Agent of the Nine is offering one of the more fun Exotic Rocket Launchers to use in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One shooter plus Exotic armor for Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks.

Xur has set up shop in a small cubby hole in “The Rig” area of Titan. Like last week, there is a marker on the Titan that show his location. Simply select the marker and then fast travel to the area. Just note there are plenty of Fallen enemies around and you may get attacked while looking at his wares.

Those wares include the Wardiff Coil, an exceedingly fun Rocket Launcher that will be worth the 29 Legendary Shards. Meanwhile, the Foetracer Helmet is offered up for Hunters who get the newest Exotic in Destiny 2. The ACD/0 Feedback Fence Gauntlets for Titans and Sunbracers for Warlocks are essentially retreads from Destiny 1.

As a reminder, the Power Level of all Xur’s Exotics scales according to the Guardian’s current Power Level up to 270.

Destiny 2 players will have until the weekly reset the morning of Tuesday, September 26 to pick up this collection of wares from Xur. This happens at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT.

The Wardiff Coil is different from other Rocket Launchers due to the fact it fires multiple smaller rockets instead of a single rocket. This combined with the ability to automatically reload when picking up Heavy Ammo bricks makes the weapon a blast to use.

The Foetracer Helmet is good for all Hunter sub-classes. The Relentless Tracker intrinsic perk will mark enemies that are within your view and allows you to do more damage to marked enemies with low health.

The ACD/0 Feedback Fence Titan Gauntlets return from Destiny 1 with the same “Fury Conductors” intrinsic perk. It’s been slightly tweaked so that melee kills will build up an explosive charge. Getting hit by a melee attack will then unleash that charge as an explosion that hits the attacker and any other enemies nearby.

The Warlock’s Sunbracer Gauntlets have a somewhat infamous history with Xur. These were sold for many weeks in a row. While the Warlock solar sub-class has moved from Sunsinger to Dawnbreaker, the “Helium Spirals” intrinsic perk remains much the same. Guardians get longer lasting Solar Grenades and grenade energy from Solar melee hits.

