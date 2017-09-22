NASA Says No Doomsday On September 23, But There’s A Real Threat

The world is not ending on September 23 contrary to conspiracy theories predicting it, but there is a real reason people could worry about. NASA and a former Ministry of Defence UFO expert have dismissed the theory about Nibiru colliding with the Earth.

A collision between the Earth and what is called Nibiru or Planet X is predicted to happen this Saturday, which would bring a fiery destruction of our planet. Christian numerologist David Meade claims that the event is written in the Bible, particularly in the Book of Revelation. He also based his prediction on numerology and other clues such as the recent total solar eclipse and markings on the pyramids in Egypt.

But then, former MoD UFO expert Nick Pope said the claims are “anti-science” and if such planet would hit the Earth by tomorrow, astronomers and even amateurs with a telescope would see it by now, via Daily Mail. NASA said the mysterious 12th planet simply does not exist, so no collision will happen, Metro reported.

Nibiru’s collision with the Earth has been around for years. It was first predicted to happen in May 2003. When it did not happen, the date was moved to 2012 where major blackouts were also predicted to occur. NASA said the claims have no factual basis. Similar to what Pope said, if the said planet exists and would crash on Earth, astronomers would have been tracking it for decades already and by now, it should be visible to the naked eye.

On one hand, while the Nibiru theory has been dismissed, there is a real threat to worry about. According to CNET, it is not far off from the Nibiru scenario but it is a lot smaller. A minor planet or asteroid could collide with the Earth. It once wiped out the dinosaurs and nearly end life on Earth during the Cretaceous period. Unlike the Nibiru, an asteroid may not be seen until it is already just above the Earth or already exploding in our planet. Of about a million asteroids in the solar system, only 1 percent have been discovered.

Aside from asteroids hitting the Earth, Pope said the belief in Nibiru could pose danger to unstable people and those who are suicidal. It could push them over the edge and that’s where immense harm would be.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]