North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un Calls Trump A ‘Dotard,’ Threatens H-Bomb In The Pacific, Internet Goes Crazy

When Donald Trump used a speech to the United Nations to threaten to “totally destroy” North Korea, you just knew that the insults would continue to fly between the two world leaders. As reported by the Inquisitr yesterday, President Trump labeled the North Korean leader the “rocket man,” an insult based on Kim Jong-un’s continued testing of intercontinental missiles. North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nation’s then labeled Trump a “barking dog” and said that Trump’s threats will not stop North Korea’s “parade.”

“There is a saying that goes: ‘even when dogs bark, the parade goes on.’ If Trump intended to scare us with the sound of a dog barking then he is clearly dreaming.”

Anyone who thought that the name calling would end there was set to be disappointed. As reported by the Telegraph, Kim Jong-un quickly added to the exchange of insults, calling President Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.” The North Korean leader is not the first to label Trump a madman. A range of “experts” have claimed that President Trump is mentally unstable, Sky News recently asked if there is “a madman in the Whitehouse.”

That said, as insults go, calling Trump a “dotard” shows an interesting use of archaic English. If Kim Jong-un used the word “dotard” to increase interest in his views, it would seem that he succeeded. Dictionary compilers Merriam and Webster Tweeted that searches for “dotard” had gone through the roof.

???? Kim Jong Un calls Trump a mentally deranged U.S. dotard. Searches for 'dotard' are high as a kite. https://t.co/HztPoLSjXi — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 21, 2017

Admittedly the word dotard is far from common, but its derivative “dotage” is still in common use in the U.K. to describe elderly people who are senile. A dotard is simply someone in their dotage. Google trends also show a huge spike in searches for the word dotards meaning.

Merriam and Webster define dotage as “a state or period of senile decay marked by the decline of mental poise and alertness.” A dotard, therefore, is “a person, especially an old person, exhibiting a decline in mental faculties; a weak-minded or foolish old person.”

Of course, Donald Trump is not a man to ignore an insult, and as reported by the Washington Times,the president took to Twitter to call Kim Jong-Un a “madman.”

Are North Korea Set To Explode A Nuclear Warhead Over The Pacific?

Many will see Trump and Kim Jong-un exchanging insults as “playground politics,” but the worrying thing is that after these exchanges North Korea inevitably carries out an action that drags the world a step closer to World War 3. The testing of long-range missiles and hydrogen bombs is a frightening scenario, but now it seems that North Korea intends exploding a nuclear device over the Pacific Ocean.

As reported by the Guardian, North Korean foreign minister, Ri Yong-ho, told reporters that Kim Jong-Un is ready to test the most powerful detonation of a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific.

“It could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific. We have no idea about what actions could be taken as it will be ordered by leader Kim Jong-un.”

Were North Korea to explode a hydrogen bomb outside its own borders it would mark a major escalation in tensions between them and the U.S., such action could not be tolerated by the international community. The ecological impact of an H-bomb test in the Pacific would be catastrophic and many lives would be put at risk from earthquakes and tsunamis.

The world, led by Donald Trump, will surely take catastrophic action against Kim Jong-un should he follow through with his threat.

[Featured Image by KRT/AP Images]