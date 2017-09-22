Katie Holmes Upset By Absent Tom Cruise: Suri ‘Left Without Father’ After Quitting Scientology

Katie Holmes is said to be disappointed and less than impressed with how Tom Cruise has handled his duties as a parent to Suri since their split, it’s been alleged.

According to Hollywood Life, Tom and Suri do not share contact with one another — in fact, Katie Holmes allegedly can’t even remember the last time her daughter had spent time with the man that’s supposed to be her father.

Katie Holmes is well aware that after her marriage collapsing in 2012 and her decision to disband herself and Suri from Scientology, a religion which Tom chose to continue being a part of, had a tremendous effect on the parenting Cruise would go on to offer post-split.

Sources say that there’s no relationship between Suri and Tom, and it goes without saying that it breaks Katie Holmes’ heart to know that her daughter isn’t growing up with her father in her life.

Suri is getting to the stage now where she understands what’s going on around her and she will most likely question why Tom has allegedly been so absent in her life — a question that Katie Holmes is asking herself.

It’s believed that Cruise’s affiliation with Scientology has prevented him from seeing or spending time with the 11-year-old, though those reports had never been confirmed.

With that said, however, fans have questioned how a father, who was in his daughter’s life every single day, can distance himself from her completely to remain loyal to the religion, which the likes of Leah Remini have described as nothing but a marketing fraud.

Katie Holmes, though disappointed, isn’t struggling taking care of Suri, though. She’s doing just fine parenting the youngster on her own, and now that she’s seemingly confirmed her romance with Jamie Foxx, the actress couldn’t be happier with how her life has turned out.

Though Tom’s absence in Suri’s life is still a thing that she’s constantly reminded about, the supposed fact that there’s a man who is that much more caring and loving around Katie Holmes and her daughter has reassured the mother-of-one that they’ll be fine with or without Tom.

Tom has often remained silent on topics concerning his parenting role in Suri’s life.

