‘GH’ Spoilers: Ava Uncovers Patient 6’s Identity, Franco Confesses, Jason’s Children Are Heartbroken

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Friday, September 22 tease emotional encounters and confrontation between family members. Someone reaches out to another in need.

Danny Is Heartbroken About Jason

Jason’s children, Jake (Hudson West) and Danny (T.K. Weaver), visit their father at the long-term care facility. Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Kristina (Lexie Ainsworth) watch with tears in their eyes as Danny begs his father to wake up.

Franco Confesses To Liz

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Friday, September 22 reveal that Franco (Roger Howarth) makes a confession to Liz (Rebecca Herbst).

He tells her that he now understands that his imaginary childhood friend was actually real. He tells her that the photo he accidentally discovered proves that his childhood friend was Jason or someone identical to Jason. He adds that the photo proves that he’s being lied to.

Michael Leaves Nelle In Suspense

Michael (Chad Duell) tells Nelle (Chloe Lanier) that he’s got business to attend to. He’s vague about the nature of the business and Nelle wonders what he is talking about. It seems that Michael is trying to spring a surprise on Nelle. It doesn’t’ appear that he doubts Nelle’s innocence, instead, he is likely preparing to make a surprise move to take their relationship to the next level.

Carly Confronts Josslyn

General Hospital spoilers state that Carly (Laura Wright) tells Josslyn (Eden McCoy) that she learned from Milo (Drew Cheetwood) about her evening with Oscar (Garren Stitt), during which Josslyn and Oscar kissed.

Carly and Sonny are concerned about Josslyn’s romance with Oscar. Both are desperate to know more about Oscar’s background before the relationship progresses too far.

Ava Talks To Patient 6

Ava tries to connect with Patient 6 (we know that it is Steve Burton’s character behind the inscrutable mask). She appears interested in Patient 6 and wants to help him recover. She tells him that his family wants him back and that he needs to fight for recovery.

Ava Will Eventually Uncover Patient’s 6’s Identity

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal that Ava (Maura West) proves to be a handful for the staff at the clinic in St. Petersburg, Russia. Despite repeated warnings to stay away from the mysterious, masked Patient 6, Ava can’t contain her curiosity. She continues to bother the staff with probing questions.

Patient 6 needs to be sedated at all times

Ava does not seem to mind that her nosiness could annoy the hospital management. She certainly doesn’t want to be sent home for persistently flouting the instruction by the hospital staff not to approach or interact with Patient 6. She wants to have her face restored. She has a deal with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) to withdraw the statement she previously made about the death of Nikolas Cassadine (Tyler Christopher).

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, October 2 reveal that Ava’s curiosity finally gets her into trouble. It could be that Ava makes a bold move to get to the bottom of the mystery about who is behind the mask. She could get a chance to talk to Patient 6 or gain access to his hospital records.

#GH Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks: Franco Is Outraged, Burton Returns As Patient 6? #WelcomeBackSteveBurton https://t.co/8Kp0dvmAML — General Hospital (@GHrecaps) September 17, 2017

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease a bombshell revelation on October 4. This could mean that Ava unmasks the mystery man and sees his face or she gains access to his hospital records and finds out his name. It could mean that she stumbles upon an important clue or piece of evidence that gives her a clear idea who the man behind the mask really is.

Fans share Ava’s suspicion that there is something fishy going on at the St. Petersburg clinic.

Would the hospital management allow her to leave voluntarily after uncovering their secret?

