‘Big Brother 19’ Star Christmas Abbott Ready To Go Full-Throttle On ‘The Amazing Race’

Christmas Abbott almost had her Big Brother dreams cut short when a serious injury temporarily sidelined her from the CBS reality competition. Abbott, a CrossFit champion, persevered and continued to play Big Brother 19 with a broken foot, making it to the final three using her social skills and “kill them with kindness” strategy. Now, Christmas tells TV Guide she can’t wait to get back to her “full-throttle” self again, and she hasn’t ruled out a future CBS reality show where she can use her physical strength to compete.

Christmas Abbot received some criticism from Big Brother fans who felt she didn’t do anything all season. Abbott was not medically cleared for many for many of Big Brother Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions, but she had several competitions thrown to her by the other houseguests, including a running comp. Now, Abbott has a message for her critics.

“Let me break your foot and we’ll see how you do in the Big Brother house,” Abbott said.

Christmas revealed that when she broke her foot less than two weeks into the Big Brother 19 season while horsing around in the backyard with fellow houseguest Jason Dent, she suddenly had to play a different Big Brother game.

“My strongest asset was taken away from me on Day 13,” Abbott said.

“I had to completely prove that I was still capable of being in the game and playing the game. I worked really freakin’ hard and I had to work harder than anybody else. I had to not only work hard [without] my strongest asset, but I had to go through and make it look easy with a broken foot. And I’m telling you that that was excruciatingly painful, very difficult.”

Christmas Abbott came into the Big Brother house as one of the season’s strongest competitors and left the house on crutches. Fans were robbed of the chance to see her as a competition beast, but Christmas says she is very open to doing another reality show such as Survivor or The Amazing Race.

“I absolutely would love it,” Abbott said of the chance to prove herself to reality TV fans.

“I can’t wait to be full-throttle Christmas again. I would love Amazing Race. I would love to be able to pick a teammate from this cast because I think we would really blow some minds! I want the world to see what full-throttle Christmas is like because I was a tame dame in this competition and I’m excited to maybe have a callback sometime if that’s possible.”

Christmas Abbott has not revealed who she would team up with for The Amazing Race, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see Big Brother runner-up Paul Abrahamian back to compete on yet another CBS reality show. Paul and Christmas would make a dynamic duo, and since many Big Brother fans think Paul was robbed of the $500,000 Big Brother 19 prize (as Inquisitr previously reported, a GoFundMe has even been set up for the two-time Big Brother runner-up), it would almost be a no-brainer to see him team up with Christmas Abbott on The Amazing Race where they could compete for a $1 million prize.

If Christmas Abbott returns to CBS for The Amazing Race, he wouldn’t be the first Big Brother veteran to do so. Past Big Brother vets Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas and Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder have all competed on the CBS reality show, as did two-time Big Brother contestant Alison Irwin.

