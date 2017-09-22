Scott Disick ‘Still Trying To Sleep With Kourtney Kardashian’ Amid Sofia Richie Romance

Scott Disick admits that he still tries to sleep with Kourtney Kardashian at least once a week following reports that he’s officially dating Sofia Richie.

The reality star sat down with the Kardashians for the 10-year anniversary special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which was reportedly taped last month, and to nobody’s surprise, Scott Disick had a lot to say.

Ryan Seacrest, one of the executive producer on the show, made it no secret to tell Scott Disick he was curious to know whether there’s still a romance going on between the parents of three children.

Kourtney had stressed time and time again that things have been over with her and Scott Disick for almost two years but they are still actively co-parenting together, which is the most important thing to her, E! Online reveals.

On top of that, they have remained very good friends, and that’s the way she likes it to be right now.

Scott Disick, on the other hand, felt the need to let it be known that he’s still in love with the mother of his children, stressing that he tries at least once per week to sleep with the 38-year-old, before adding that it’s not been working.

When asked why the couple couldn’t give their love another shot, Scott Disick interrupted in saying that the TV star is constantly complaining about everything and anything — even when he’s making the biggest effort to charm her.

Scott strongly implies that Kourtney doesn’t appreciate the things he does for her, an answer which the reality star had no words for other than a big grin on her face.

News of Scott Disick still being in love with his baby mother, however, comes just one day after photos of the self-proclaimed sex addict and Sofia Richie kissing had surfaced online.

The twosome have been rumored to be dating for weeks but were quick to deny the reports, until earlier this week when Scott Disick helped himself to multiple kisses from Sofia.

No word on how Kourt feels about her baby daddy dating an 18-year-old, but according to fans on social media, they certainly don’t think she’ll be too happy about it, considering that Sofia is also Kylie Jenner’s friend.

