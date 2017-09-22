Taylor Swift Meets Joe Alwyn’s Parents In London: Relationship Turns Serious Ahead Of Album Release

Taylor Swift’s love for Joe Alwyn continues to grow, as sources reveal that the singer recently flew out to the UK so that she can meet his parents.

Though they have only been dating for a couple of months, sources tell The Sun that the relationship seems to be one of Taylor Swift’s most serious ones yet — she’s totally smitten by her boyfriend, and it shows.

Just weeks after releasing her single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” instead of promoting it with live performances, Taylor Swift opted for some vacation time in Britain, which would also give her a chance to meet Joe’s family.

Since Alwyn had already met Taylor’s parents over the summer, it only made sense for him to do the same, especially if the relationship is already getting as serious as sources say it is.

It was very important for Taylor Swift not to cause a scene when she’s in the UK. She’s been rather private since starting the recording process of her forthcoming album, Reputation, and it seems she’s taking the same route with her personal life.

According to insiders, instead of staying at a luxury hotel, Taylor Swift had her best friend, Cara Delevingne, offer her home in Chiswick for the couple, where the “Style” songstress reportedly stayed during her time overseas.

There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

It’s further mentioned, via The Sun, that Taylor Swift feels very strongly about Joe. She wouldn’t have taken the time to meet his family in the midst of releasing music if she didn’t think the romance stood a chance of lasting.

Before she heads back on tour next year, the 27-year-old has told pals that she wants to travel the world with Joe and accompany him to all different sorts of places.

Taylor Swift is fully aware that once her album drops on November 10, she won’t have the time to travel globally for the sake of spending quality time with her boyfriend, whom she’s beginning to get very serious with.

reputation magazines Vol.1 & Vol. 2 Target exclusive. Nov. 10. Pre-order now. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

It’s concluded by saying that Taylor Swift sees a future with Joe, and the reason why she’s been so quiet about the romance is simply that she doesn’t want to jeopardize it.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]