Kendall Jenner Bans ‘Boyfriend’ Blake Griffin From Meeting ‘KUWTK’ Family, Continue Secret Romance

Kendall Jenner has reportedly been seeing Blake Griffin for the past couple of weeks now, and though her family hasn’t questioned her on whether the rumors are true, she refuses to let them meet the NBA star, it’s been claimed.

According to OK! Magazine, via Enstars, Kendall Jenner is being extremely secretive when it comes to her relationship with Blake.

She knows that her family has a way of driving men away with their need to know every detail about the men they date, amongst other things.

Kendall Jenner is the complete opposite to her sisters, the source explains. She’s very private when it comes to her personal life and won’t even tell her mother, Kris Jenner, whom she is currently seeing.

A source for the news outlet claims that the supermodel has banned Griffin from meeting her family because she’s worried that being introduced to them will be a complete turn-off for the basketball player.

Kendall Jenner doesn’t want the likes of Kim and Khloe bombarding Blake with questions that put him on the spot or make him feel uncomfortable.

Furthermore, the alleged romance is still so fresh that meeting the family seems too soon for Kendall — she’s nowhere near that stage to have him come to her mother’s home for dinner just yet.

Along those lines, sources say that when Kendall Jenner feels ready, she will make the move and have the entire family meet Blake, but right now she wants to figure out whether or not the relationship even stands a chance to last.

From what’s been gathered, however, Jenner is head over heels in love with the athlete.

Though their careers are both very hectic, Kendall Jenner supposedly tries to make time to meet Blake whenever they are in the same city, which is rare since her jet-setting life often interferes with Griffin’s NBA career.

News of Kendall Jenner wanting to keep Blake away from her family comes just months after it was rumored the model had been seeing rapper A$ap Rocky, whom she had gotten rather cozy with at this year’s Met Ball in New York City.

Do you think Kendall will stand a chance to stop the Kardashians from meeting Griffin?

