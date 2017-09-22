Chris Brown: Karrueche Tran Explains Restraining Order After Confessing To Domestic Abuse

Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, has finally explained why she ended up filing a restraining order against her former lover.

The socialite-turned-actress has been a promotional campaign in New York, and after stopping by at Hot 97‘s Morning Show, Karrueche Tran saw no reason to hold back on matters concerning Chris Brown upon being asked about their former romance.

The 29-year-old let it all out when asked why she made the decision to get a restraining order against a man she had shared several years of her life with, Hollywood Life reports.

Karrueche Tran argues that things started changing in her relationship with Brown, and once she had decided to part ways with her ex-boyfriend, she continuously had public spats with him that seemed to bother her.

From showing up to the same nightclubs to allegedly being followed to her home, as hinted in her interview with Wendy Williams earlier today, Karruche Tran mentioned in her restraining order documents that she had feared for her life.

And her words to Hot 97’s Morning Show weren’t any different. Karrueche tells Ebro Darden that she needed to be assured she wasn’t going to have any sort of problems like the ones she had faced in the past.

She most certainly didn’t want a run-in with Chris Brown at the nightclub, nor would she want to be followed by the singer who would allegedly beg for forgiveness, only to then go on and bash the actress on social media for not giving him another chance.

It’s said that the 29-year-old also needed the restraining order because she feared things could turn violent between her and Chris Brown, particularly because she continuously made it known to the R&B star that she had no interest in ever getting back with him.

Knowing that Karrueche Tran had moved on definitely didn’t sit well with Chris, prompting him to allegedly harass her via social media, text messages, and even in person.

In her court papers, that would go on to grant her the restraining order, Tran admits to being punched in the stomach and being thrown down a block of stairs while being in a committed relationship with Chris Brown.

These days, however, Karrueche admits that she’s happier than ever before.

