Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Plans With Tristan Thompson, Hints At Permanent Cleveland Move?

Khloe Kardashian has made it known that she absolutely loves Cleveland, so much that fans are convinced she could have been hinting at a permanent relocation.

The reality star recently appeared on Steve Harvey’s show, where she was accompanied by Scott Disick, and, without a surprise, her relationship with Cavalier players Tristan Thompson was the main topic of discussion.

Khloe Kardashian admits that she hasn’t been happy in love for a very long time — until now.

The 33-year-old is truly convinced that the relationship she shares with Tristan is bound to last a lifetime, adding that the basketball star truly makes her happy.

It was further mentioned during the interview that Khloe Kardashian loves being in Cleveland, explaining that she spends as much time as she can with her man at his home.

Though Khloe Kardashian owns property in Cleveland herself, she’s believed to spend most of her time at Tristan’s home, especially now that the romance has continued to grow.

The socialite, according to Hollywood Life, makes it known that spending so much time in Cleveland was a natural decision for her. If she was going to make the relationship with Thompson work, she had to dedicate her time to actually seeing her beau as often as she could.

And now it’s said that Khloe Kardashian has even considered the idea of permanently moving to Cleveland.

With her alleged plans to start planning for motherhood and marriage, Khloe Kardashian is well aware that she can’t keep flying back and forth from Cleveland to Los Angeles unless it’s related to her one of many businesses that she runs.

Aside from that, Khloe would want to make Cleveland her permanent home, telling Harvey that the people seem “so real,” before going on to stress that she witnessed her first white Christmas, last year, which made the occasion that much more special.

As previously mentioned, Khloe Kardashian has allegedly been planning for motherhood and marriage for several months now, having even admitted earlier this year that she would be more than ready to start a family with Tristan.

Kardashian tells Evening Standard that she doesn’t want to rush the NBA star if he’s not ready for such a drastic step, but she’s been making it rather obvious that getting pregnant is the next step.

