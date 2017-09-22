Rob Kardashian To Settle Blac Chyna Lawsuit With Offer Worth Millions After Custody Battle?

Rob Kardashian is tired of fighting with Black Chyna, it seems, as a new report suggests the reality star could very well pay the mother of his child a significant sum to settle yet another lawsuit.

According to sources, Rob Kardashian has been wanting to clear his name from Blac Chyna’s mouth as far as court proceedings are concerned.

The 30-year-old Is aware that the former stripper is looking to get up to $1 million in damages following the infamous nude photo leakage which Rob Kardashian posted onto his own social media account in revenge to finding out Chyna had allegedly cheated.

The explicit photos went viral within minutes, causing Blac to file a lawsuit against the man she once called the love of her life, and now supposedly seeks seven-figure numbers in order to drop the charges she’s holding against him.

Sources, via Hollywood Life, reveal that Rob Kardashian is finally at peace to have the child custody battle behind him.

The TV star agreed to pay $20,000 a month in child support, which Chyna was more than fine with, but that hasn’t settled the fact that she’s still looking to get money from the revenge porn lawsuit.

It’s believed that Rob Kardashian will most likely pay the social media fanatic $1 million, knowing very well that leaking nude photos of the mother to his daughter, Dream, could very well see him face several consequences in court if the matter is not resolved.

Trips ???? Hair | @kendrasboutique A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Rob Kardashian is beyond happy to finally know he has joint-custody of Dream, but with another lawsuit in the way, his future with his daughter is in jeopardy.

Insiders say that Rob Kardashian wants the revenge porn lawsuit tossed and trashed as soon as a deal has been made between both parties. He’ll pay what Chyna wants so that he can focus all of his attention on Dream and himself.

It’s been an overwhelming time for Rob Kardashian, but he knows that once the current lawsuit is out of the way, he’ll be satisfied knowing that he can finally be at peace whilst trying to co-parent Dream with Chyna.

Are you happy for Rob Kardashian and his newfound happiness?

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]