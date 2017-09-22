About Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Parrish, Montia Sabbag, And His Net Worth

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish have been at the center of controversy in the past week after an alleged failed extortion attempt involving a sex tape. He came out on social media to apologize to his wife and kids for cheating on her with another woman.

Montia Sabbag, the woman believed to be with Kevin in the video was initially alleged to have been involved in some way with the extortion. She, however, came out today to set the record straight, stating that she was ‘involved’ with the comedian about a month ago, but had nothing to do with the extortion plot.

Eniko Parrish Wiki: Bio And Age

Eniko Parrish, Kevin Hart’s wife is aged 33, and of mixed Afro-Caribbean descent. She was born in August 18, 1984. She and Kevin Hart dated for five years before getting married. The couple is currently expecting their first child. They were engaged for two years before tying the knot on August 13, 2016. That said, she has been able to get along well with Kevin’s kids from previous marriages and regularly posts images of them on social media. She also doesn’t shy away from posting workout pictures even with her pregnancy. On the Kevin Hart cheating scandal, she seems to have forgiven him as the two have frequently been spotted together since, and she is still wearing her wedding ring.

About Montia Sabbag And The Kevin Hart Connection

Montia Sabbag, the woman at the center of the alleged Kevin Hart cheating video is apparently a recording artist and an actress according to her own statement. She is currently aged 27, with numerous reports alleging that she is a Las Vegas stripper who partied with Kevin on the day the sex tape was made.

His Net Worth

Kevin Hart’s net worth in 2017 is estimated to be about $150 million. Forbes puts his earnings at $32.5 million so far this year. He has made much of his wealth as a stand-up comedian. Kevin started doing comedy tours in 2009 and has also been featured in films such as Soul Plane, Little Fockers, Death at a Funeral and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

