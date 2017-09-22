‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Adam Newman Return Buzz, What Is Hilary Up To With Jack? Juliet Warned Of Pregnancy Risk

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, September 22 tease that music promoter Irv West (Wayne Knight) is impressed with Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) performance and indicates that he wants to promote her tour.

Tessa Talks To Natalia

Scott (Daniel Hall) updates Tessa on his discovery that Irv West’s young escort, Natalia (Tina Ivlev), is one of the hookers working with Crystal (Morgan Obenreder). He had previously seen Natalia at a motel and spoken with her. Natalia had admitted to Scott at the time that she knows Crystal.

Scott now tells Tessa and Sharon (Sharon Case) about his previous encounter with Natalia. He tells them that Natalia might have information to share about Crystal’s whereabouts.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Tessa talks to Natalia. Natalia is reluctant to share information, but she admits that Crystal has been moved to another place.

Tessa tries to update Mariah (Camryn Grimes), but she leaves with Devon (Bryton James) before Tessa gets the chance to see her. Tessa might have to send Mariah a text message to update her on the latest situation.

However, she updates Noah (Robert Adamson). Noah tells Tessa he is going on a business trip and warns her to take care.

Meanwhile, Scott suggests that Noah might be able to provide Irv’s credit card details. He thinks that Irv’s credit card transactions could yield vital information about the sex ring.

Juliet Diagnosed With A Condition Called Placenta Praevia

Juliet (Laur Allen) collapses in pain in the midst of an exchange with Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Juliet goes to the hospital and doctors diagnose a pregnancy condition called placenta praevia. Doctors warn Juliet that the condition means her baby is at risk and that she’ll have to be placed under close medical observation.

Cane rushes to Juliet’s side at the hospital and assures her of his support

What Is Hilary Up To With Jack This Time?

Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 22 tease that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) accepts Jack’s (Peter Bergman) request to promote a Jabot product on The Hilary Hour.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) spot Hilary and Jack together. Billy wonders what the two are up to this time.

Later, when Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Jack run into each other, Jack hints darkly about something he has for Victoria. Victoria fears that Jack is up to something again. She passes the information to Billy.

Billy Steals Jabot Info From Phyllis’ Laptop Again

Billy mulls over the right step to take to counter the expected assault from Jack and decides to break into Jabot’s system once again and obtain information about Jack’s next move.

Fans will recall that Billy previously accessed Jabot servers on Phyllis’s laptop using the password he stole from Dina (Marla Adams). He secretly accessed Jabot files while spending an evening with Phyllis at her house. He got sneaky when Phyllis went to the shower for some minutes.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 22 tease that Billy accesses Jabot files on Phyllis’ laptop once again, when Phyllis goes to the shower. This time, he copies as many files as possible to a flash drive after accessing Jabot servers.

Meanwhile, Jack, unaware of the serious data breach, makes phone calls in final preparation for his latest move against Brash & Sassy.

Adam Newman Return Buzz Just Won’t Go

Young and the Restless buzz and rumors tease there are indications that Y&R executive producer and head writer Mal Young and his team are secretly planning a surprise Adam Newman return. The latest rumors were sparked after fans observed that Young has consistently and deliberately avoided addressing the issue when asked about it.

Adam Newman fans are speculating that if Young has made up his mind against reviving the popular character he could simply deny the rumors and put it to rest. Rather, he has chosen to avoid commenting on the issue. Many fans interpret Young’s continued “suspicious” silence as a signal that the issue is still open.

Some fans argued that if Young is working on plans for a big Adam Newman return then it makes strategic sense – depending on calculations — for him to play his cards close to his chest until the scheduled time for the promotional campaign to generate buzz for the big return. Other fans argued that from a strategic perspective, Young and his team might think that with the GH promotional campaign centered on Steve Burton’s return generating so much buzz for General Hospital, it is not the right time for Y&R to go public about its own big comeback plan.

The latest Adam Newman return rumors have also reignited speculation among Michael Muhney fans who have been campaigning for Young and the Restless to allow him reprise his Adam Newman role. Muhney fans believe that he has a good chance of returning because Justin Hartley is apparently not available for the role due to current commitments.

Muhney has done nothing to hide his interest in returning as Adam Newman.

Young Never Ruled Out Adam Newman And Michael Muhney Return

There are claims that Mal Young has ruled out bringing Adam back and that even if the character is brought back Muhney will not play the role. However, Mal Young responded to the rumors sparked after a fan event last month with a tweet denying that he ever said Adam Newman is not returning. He also denied ever saying that Muhney will not be brought back to play the role

No truth at all! Only time character was mentioned was when I said don’t ask me about Adam! Period. https://t.co/Dfi8nYJMnF — mal young (@malyoung) August 21, 2017

It appears that some fans confused Young’s refusal to comment on the issue with a statement that Adam’s return and Muhney’s reprisal of the role will never happen.

Ultimately, the clamor for Adam’s return and Muhney’s reprisal of the role is so popular that Young and the Restless strategists hoping to shore up the daytime drama’s flagging ratings simply can’t reasonably ignore it.

