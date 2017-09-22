Kim Kardashian Blasts Shady Paparazzi For Reselling Old Photos Of Rob As If They Were New

Kim Kardashian bluntly called out some pesky paparazzi for their shady behavior towards her brother Rob. The reality star did not hold back in blasting the photographers for deceiving others using her brother’s old pictures.

Over the past few months, Rob Kardashian has been staying away from the limelight and has been less visible on social media. The Arthur George owner hasn’t been going out lately as well ever since his controversial revenge porn against Blac Chyna.

So when photos of Rob apparently having a day out emerged recently, the internet instantly went gaga. In fact, some prominent celebrity and tabloid magazines even picked up the story, considering that it was supposedly the first time Rob stepped out in public since settling custody of Dream with Blac Chyna.

In the snaps, Rob can be seen walking along Thousand Oaks, California while enjoying Wetzel’s Pretzels. The reality star appeared to have gained more weight and looked depressed.

At first look, one might think that the snap was indeed a latest one, especially since many assume that Rob would feel down about all the legal drama his facing. However, his older sister Kim was quick to set the record straight — it was an old picture.

I know I'm late but Happy Birthday Bobby. I love you mucho ???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 18, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter and thwarted a paparazzi scheme involving her brother Rob. Apparently, when Kim saw that Rob was having some Wetzel’s Pretzels treats, she was “annoyed” he didn’t get her anything.

According to the KKW Beauty owner, she immediately called her brother to scold him for not getting her some treats only to find out that the photos were actually from Father’s Day.

It turns out, the paparazzi sold the old photos and pretended they’re new. They even made up a location, making it more believable.

Wait I just saw pics of Rob online & called him to tell him I'm annoyed he didn't bring me back any Wetzels Pretzels from the mall…. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 20, 2017

Butttt the pics are from Father's Day at Disneyland & the pap agency are reselling them as if they're new & made up the location, how shady! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 20, 2017

To prove her point, Kim Kardashian even shared a snap of Rob and his daughter Dream at Disneyland the same day that the photos in question were initially taken.

In the post, Rob can be seen wearing the exact same outfit from the paparazzi photos released recently. The reality star was all smiles while carrying Dream, who also appeared happy during their day out. Interestingly, Kim Kardashian noticeably cropped out Blac Chyna from the photo.

This is the same day back in June pic.twitter.com/XM70yXuMEQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 20, 2017

The paparazzi agency who was responsible for the reselling of old photos has yet to comment on the issue. Meanwhile, some of the news stories about Rob’s supposed first sighting were already deleted by several news sites.

So far, Rob and Kim Kardashian have yet to make further comments about the matter.

[Featured Images by Andy Kropa, Evan Agostini/AP Images]