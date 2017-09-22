Fifth ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff Coming To HBO: George R.R. Martin Teams Up With Bryan Cogman On Prequel

A fifth Game of Thrones spinoff series is coming to HBO and George R.R. Martin is revealing some juicy details about this latest project of his with GoT‘s very own Bryan Cogman.

Months earlier, the entertainment company revealed their plan to develop four different spinoffs for the hit epic series, based on a previous report from the Inquisitr. According to the report, writers assigned to each spinoff would venture into different timelines in the rich history of Westeros.

Now, the author of the book series the shows were based on weighs in on the recent confirmation of a fifth spinoff and revealed that it would be a prequel to the current Game of Thrones shows.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cogman — a familiar name for GoT fans — will be writing the prequel script for the confirmed Game of Thrones spinoff, in collaboration with the 69-year-old novelist.

While there haven’t been any details on which particular timeline the prequel will be covering on the EW article, Martin himself declared that it would be worth waiting for, especially for fans of his best-selling novel franchise A Song of Ice and Fire.

“I’d love to tell you more about the series Bryan will be working on… but we haven’t done that for the other four successor shows, so we shouldn’t for this one either. All in good time. I can say that, like the other pilots, it will be a prequel rather than sequel, a successor rather than a spinoff,” he wrote in his Live Journal blog.

“Bryan’s series will be an adaptation, and one that will thrill most fans of the books, I think, set during a very exciting period of Westerosi history. And I’ll be working with him every step of the way; we’re going to be co-creating the show.”

BRYAN COGMAN has come on board to pen the 5th of the @HBO Westeros successor shows, and we're all thrilled about it! https://t.co/g8MWnzvo4U pic.twitter.com/bHyQAJBANc — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) September 21, 2017

On top of that, he also revealed the extent of his knowledge of the Game of Thrones spinoffs, explaining that two or three of them will be able to reach the pilot stage.

What is apparent in his post, however, is that Cogman’s prequel will be the first to reach that stage, as Martin indicated that any of the other four projects will follow suit.

“Meanwhile, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland, Max Borenstein, and Carly Wray are all at work on the other four successor shows. I’ve been working with them as well (some more closely than others), and I’m excited by some of the ideas they’re coming up with.”

Meanwhile, EW revealed that Martin threw out some of the speculated ideas for the Game of Thrones spinoffs, including Robert’s Rebellion which has already been widely discussed by fans of the book. This is because the company has confirmed that no character in the current series will be featured in the new project.

As for showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, HBO has already confirmed that they will not take part in the spinoffs and will only work until the end of Season 8.

“Weiss and Benioff continue to work on finishing up the seventh season and are already in the midst of writing and preparing for the eighth and final season,” a statement from HBO cited by EW in May read.

With that said, fans of the award-winning TV series should be able to enjoy the new set of stories the writers hired by HBO are preparing for the Game of Thrones spinoffs as even Martin is convinced that Cogman knows his GoT craft very well, dubbing him as the show’s “Keeper of the Lore,” or “the guy who knew the canon better than anyone,” maybe even better than Martin himself.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]