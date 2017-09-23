After a three-year hiatus, Taylor Swift released her latest single titled “Look What You Made Me Do.” After the song dropped on August 29, it became the most-watched YouTube video with 43.2 million views in a 24-hour period.

The singer-songwriter will be releasing her sixth studio album called Reputation this November 10. The song has garnered plenty of success and still picking up steam.

A New York Times report confirms great performance to date with her hit song.

“The song’s initial numbers were predictably huge. On Friday, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ racked up 10.1 million streams around the world on Spotify, by far breaking its record for the most plays in a single day, the company said,” the daily’s analysis explained.

The already popular song got lots playing time on American radio stations, which totaled 4,228 spins on launch day, per the Times report. In addition, the official music video was revealed during the MTV Video Music Awards and managed to tally 24 million views.

The music video has 439 million page views on YouTube after the first three weeks. Adele’s once record-setting single “Hello” owned the bragging rights on Google’s video streaming service with 27 million views. Let’s not forget the Korean pop star Psy’s “Gentleman” single back in 2013 had amassed an impressive 36 million in one day. Step aside because Swift’s newest single has surpassed both with more than 42 million views.

Want to know something else? It knocked out of first place this year’s most popular song “Despacito” by Puerto Rican powerhouses Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. The Latin hit song had sat at the top of the Billboard chart for four straight months. Also, it became the most streamed video of all time, not to mention the countless number of parodies featured on social media networks. Furthermore, the Spanish tune on YouTube has 3.8 billion page views at the present time and is the most liked video on the platform.

The Grammy award-winner knows a thing or two about playing hardball and making quite the buzz when marketing new music. Prior to the announcement of her album, she deleted all of her social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

This action did not go unnoticed by fans and the media alike. Having millions of users once again following her on social channels, you could come to the conclusion that this approach paid off in a very big way. The album is on track to become another successful project, and quite possibly earn her more Grammy nominations in the future.

