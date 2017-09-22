‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Unexpected Guests To Stir Some Trouble In Upcoming Double Wedding

Conflicts are on the way for some of Days of Our Lives couples in the upcoming week. An unexpected guest will appear at the double wedding while another face from the past will crash Paul’s bachelor party.

Paul (Christopher Sean) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abby (Marci Miller) are having a double wedding on Days of Our Lives. But before they could say I do, they would be facing some additional hurdles on the way to the altar. Spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry tease that an unexpected person will arrive at the wedding and turn it into chaos. There is little information as to who this guest might be, but spoilers said the person would have an impact on both couples. He is also said to have some intriguing information that would bring some characters into a new path. Who could it be?

It is possible that the unexpected guest is one of the two bad boys returning to Salem. Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) is escaping from the sanitarium again, and this time, he may want revenge. According to Days of Our Lives spoilers via CDL, he might torture Abby by keeping a low profile in a way that Abby might think she is going crazy again if nobody else sees Ben but her. That was just like what happened before when Ben escaped from Bayview for the first time. It gave Abby hallucinations and she kept seeing Ben everywhere. Another bad guy coming back is Xander (Paul Telfer). He is known to cause chaos in Salem whenever he is around, as reported by Soaphub.

Meanwhile, a former flame will make an appearance at Paul’s bachelor bash. This comes as Sonny became brutally honest with Paul about Will (Chandler Massey) having a special place in his mind and his mind. Nevertheless, Paul will remain loyal to Sonny and the two stay committed to each other.

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) are facing major drama in their relationships and during Abigail’s bachelorette party, they would trade stories and rely on each other’s advice. Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Andre (Thaao Penghlis) will continue their fake marriage but they need to reevaluate their arrangement after things went a little bit out of hand during Andre’s press conference.

Who do you think the unexpected guests would be and what trouble would they bring? Sound off your thoughts below!

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]