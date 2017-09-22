‘Bringing Up Bates’ News: Tori Bates, Bobby Smith Engaged

The news is out and Bobby Smith has finally popped the question to Tori Bates. This couple from Bringing Up Bates are really excited share the news with fans. People revealed about the big proposal today. The couple shared that they have been looking forward to this day for a while. Tori said that it feels like a dream. Tori and Bobby seem like a great couple who are really happy together. It looks like several of the Bates could be getting married over the next few years.

Bobby made plans for months for the big day and popped the question at a scenic overlook called Wiseman’s View in North Carolina. He had candles and rose petals out for the big day. Tori knew that it was coming, but it sounds like she may have not been ready for it. Everyone is hopeful that the cameras were rolling for it. With a family like the Bates, more than likely it will all air on their reality television show.

Next week on Bringing Up Bates you can watch a big special about Tori and Bobby. This will be all about their life as a couple. They met back in 2015 and started courting in November of 2016. The couple is saving their first kiss for their wedding day, but viewers have seen that they are affectionate to each other. They are close to the Duggar family and follow a lot of the same courting rules, but change it up a bit for what works for them.

Bobby and Tori have been talking for months about their plans and made it clear that a wedding was coming. They did the long-distance thing for a while, but it will be nice for them to be close to each other now. Bobby and Tori are a couple that the fans have loved to watch on the show.

She is absolute perfection. ???? A post shared by Bobby Smith III (@robertellissmith) on Aug 28, 2016 at 10:32am PDT

Are you excited to hear that Bobby Smith and Tori Bates are engaged? Do you feel like these two are a great couple? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Bringing Up Bates on Thursday on UP. More than likely, everyone will get to see the wedding on the show when the time comes.

[Featured Image by Bobby Smith/Instagram]