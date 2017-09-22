Kevin Hart Cheating Scandal: Eniko Hart Aids In Probe Of Extortion Case But Demands To Have All His Passwords

The Kevin Hart cheating scandal has reached unexpected developments as his wife, Eniko Hart, decided to help with the investigation of his extortion case but demands to have all his phone passwords.

Reports about how Kevin’s pregnant wife is doing amidst the cheating scandal and extortion case he is involved in are making rounds online after she displayed her support for her embattled husband despite it all.

In fact, a previous report from the Inquisitr suggests that Eniko may have already accepted his apology after he admitted to a “bad error in judgement” in a clip posted on his Instagram page.

But this doesn’t mean that she is willing to forget all that has happened in the Kevin Hart cheating scandal as recent reports emerge revealing that she would like to be involved more in his undertakings to the point of demanding his phone passwords.

Based on a report from Hollywood Life, Eniko Hart believes the sincerity of her husband when he admitted to his mistakes. However, she is also still not ready to trust him fully just yet.

“Eniko [Parrish] does genuinely believe Kevin [Hart] loves her and regrets the poor decisions he’s made. His public apology and admission of guilt went a long way to making things right,” an insider reportedly close to the 33-year-old model explained to the outlet.

“But there’s still a ways to go. He’s going to have to rebuild the trust because it was pretty much shattered. She wants all his passwords and the right to look at his phone anytime. Now, it’s on him to prove to her that she can trust him.”

A source also told People that Eniko Hart has been “very upset” not only due to the Kevin Hart cheating scandal but because of the massive media coverage it entailed.

“[Eniko] has been hounded by the press, and is very upset. She is trying to stay healthy and enjoy her pregnancy, but the latest drama is too much,” the insider explained.

Of course, she still wants to help him in any way possible, even if it means getting involved in the investigation of his extortion case.

According to Radar Online, Kevin and Eniko Hart were seen in Atlanta together, with the 33-year-old “helping with the law enforcement investigation.”

“She is supporting her husband, and won’t be leaving him. They are together right now.”

Meanwhile, most recent updates on the Kevin Hart cheating scandal revealed the identity of the woman in the alleged sex tape.

According to Radar, the woman was identified as aspiring actress Montia Sabbag who is claiming that she and the 38-year-old comedian shared an “intimate” relationship. She is currently seeking legal counsel of high-powered lawyer Lisa Bloom who is also attorney to Blac Chyna in her revenge porn case against Rob Kardashian.

