Major Backstage Heat Between Charlotte Flair And Sasha Banks Revealed

Over recent years, there are few rivalries that have been as important as Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks in WWE history. “The Boss” vs. “The Queen” was about competition and the desire to be the best, but it was also about establishing women’s wrestling and its place on WWE programming. There’s no question that the two were successful in achieving the latter, but there was a lot more happening backstage that fans weren’t aware of.

Regardless of their feud on WWE programming, the WWE Universe assumed there was a strong friendship between them behind the scenes. “The Four Horsewomen” were believed to be really close, but it’s come to light that Charlotte and Sasha Banks had some kind of a falling out during their time in NXT. In Charlotte and Ric Flair’s new book, Second Nature, she revealed some new details about her falling out with Banks.

Apparently, their falling out stemmed from some jealousy between them interfering in their friendship. At the first NXT Takeover, Charlotte won the NXT Women’s Championship after a great match with Natalya, but it caused a rift between her and The Boss. Sasha began taking shots at Charlotte, which she would call “petty” and didn’t appreciate. However, that animosity was the catalyst for the start of their historic rivalry.

Sasha ended up being the one to win the NXT Women’s Title from Charlotte and go on to create history of her own with Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn. Both women used their runs in NXT as a launching pad onto the main roster. Despite any tension between them backstage, they feuded with one another for over a year. It’s unclear if their issues are resolved, but it didn’t impact the work they’ve done together in the ring.

If anything, the competition between The Boss and The Queen added something special to their feud. Their feud saw them pass the Raw Women’s Championship back and forth, while also making WWE history. Any issues that still remain between them only made their feud better in the ring. After so much time together, there is clearly respect between Sasha Banks and Charlotte. Their feud helped establish women’s wrestling on WWE television and cemented both of their names in WWE history. Hopefully, time has or will heal any issues between them, and they can appreciate what they accomplished together.

[Featured Image by WWE]