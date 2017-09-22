‘Fifty Shades Freed’: Dakota Johnson To Leave Acting Career After Final Team-Up With Jamie Dornan?

Fifty Shades Freed is the third and final installment of the popular erotic novel-turned-movie. Although the highly-successful trilogy catapulted Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson to stardom, it appears that the actress is eyeing a different path for her career.

The 27-year-old actress may have been in the business for over 15 years, but portraying Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades trilogy made her a household name. Despite being at the peak of her career right now, Dakota Johnson has shared that she is definitely open to trying to expand her brand.

The Fifty Shades Freed star revealed in an interview that she is interested in working behind the camera.

“I read a lot, and I have found many articles and books that I’d like to turn into films. My interests are very specific, and I want to see certain women acting on screen and drawing attention to some particular issues.”

Despite her interest in making films, Dakota Johnson is certainly not ready to move on from her acting career. Given her popularity right now, it is expected that the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson has a lot of opportunities falling into her lap.

Meanwhile, it’s nothing unusual when co-stars are being romantically linked to each other, especially when they have undeniable chemistry on and off-screen. Unfortunately for the fans, Jamie Dornan (Christian Grey) is a married man and him being rumored to be dating his Fifty Shades leading lady, Dakota Johnson, (Anastasia Steele), is certainly a big deal.

Although the 35-year-old Irish actor has been in the industry for more than a decade, it is only recently that people have become so interested in his love life.

However, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have noted multiple times that they are just good friends. In fact, the co-stars have been close pals way before they took their iconic roles in the Fifty Shades trilogy.

It seems that their romantic chemistry in the Fifty Shades franchise is just a result of two good friends being great actors. Although Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have to put their real-life friendship aside to be hot, sexy, and romantic toward each other in the film, the actor can’t seem to shake off being concerned for his leading lady because “she’s not wearing a lot of clothes” in most of the scenes.

Fifty Shades Freed is set to be released on February 9, 2018.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]