Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been spotted together recently and there have been talks of them being in a relationship. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has since been linked to different young girls after his breakup with partner Khloe, but it seems that there is something special going on between him and the 19-year-old fashion model as they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss in Miami.

Disick and Richie were first spotted getting cozy with each other sometime in May during the Cannes Film Festival in France. Since then, the two have been photographed multiple times, leading people to speculate that they are an item. However, around the time that rumors of their romance made the rounds, Richie made things clear on Twitter, saying she and Disick are just “homies.” Disick, on the other hand, has insisted that nothing serious is going on between them.

On Thursday, however, the two were photographed again in Miami Beach and it looks like they’re not hiding whatever feelings they have for each other. Disick and Richie were also seen packing on the PDA as they kissed each other by a hotel pool, as evidenced in the photos obtained by TMZ.

While Scott and Sofia have yet to comment on the relationship rumors, it’s easy for one to assume that they are more than just friends. Just last week, a source for People revealed that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and Lionel Richie’s daughter are “inseparable” and “spending every day together.”

The report mentioned that Richie is “smitten” by the father of three. The source added that the couple is flirty with each other, with Richie unable to contain her giggles as Disick acts gentlemanly around her.

As expected, not everyone is thrilled about Scott hooking up with Sofia after his series of flings in France. A source for UsWeekly described the relationship as “weird” not only because of Richie and Disick’s age difference but also because of the former’s relationship with the Kardashians. Richie can be considered a friend of the family since she’s close to the Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall.

There’s also the fact that Scott himself has confessed to Ryan Seacrest and the audience on the Keeping Up With the Kardashian‘s 10-Year Anniversary Special how he feels about his relationship with the mother of his children. In a sneak peek from E! Online, Disick candidly said that Kourtney is “the only person I’ve ever loved in my life.” Scott also kind of joked that he still hit on Kourtney from time to time.

“Yeah, I try to f**k her like once a week.”

What do you think of Scott and Sofia being a couple? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]