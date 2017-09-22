‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Gets Full Access To Jabot, Ravi Finds The Mole, Phyllis Stunned

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Ravi (Abhi Sinha) will stumble upon a stunning discovery. He finally made some progress on discovering who was behind Jabot’s information leak. Ravi will track which computer was used by the mole. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Ravi will face Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) together and reveal what they discovered.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease it won’t be easy for Ravi to tell Phyllis what he just found out. Phyllis will realize something is up from Ravi’s actions, and she will instruct him to tell her what’s happening. Phyllis will eventually get the truth out of the company’s computer whiz. Spoilers tease Phyllis will learn her computer was used to leak the information. Phyllis will reassure Ravi and Lauren she had nothing to do with the leak, and there must have been an error in the investigation.

Unfortunately, it might be too late for Jabot. Knowing it’s just a matter of time before someone figures out the data breach happened through his girlfriend’s computer, Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Jason will download everything in Jabot’s server while Phyllis is in the shower. This will give Victoria and Billy enough time to go over Jack’s plans.

While digesting the newest information regarding the data leak, it won’t take long for Phyllis to realize Ravi’s findings could be correct. Sleeping with the enemy has a lot of disadvantages, and potential data leak is definitely one of those. Phyllis can’t believe Billy would go behind her back. However, with the evidence pointing to her boyfriend as the culprit, Philly will have an explosive confrontation soon.

Speaking of Jabot, Jack will have matters other than corporate intrigue and competition to take care of. Dina is not happy with her son’s relationship with Nikki. Victor who just received the surveillance photos from Graham will be far from being in a celebratory mood. It seems like the fight between Jack and the Mustache will heat up.

Today on #YR, Victor calls in a favor, plus Jack and Nikki are put on the spot. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/BQpphCyDI3 pic.twitter.com/8m34aEuYNg — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 19, 2017

Next week on the Young and the Restless, spoilers tease Jack will receive an e-mail from Victor. It seems like Nikki will tell him not to open the message but Jack will not heed Nikki’s words. It’s still a secret what the e-mail contains, but there’s a big chance Victor will send the surveillance photos Graham sent him using Dina’s name. Jack will begin to question if someone has been following their every move. Needless to say, it’s something Victor will do. Jack will realize dating Nikki is quite a feat.

Speaking of Graham, Young and the Restless spoilers also tease Dina’s confidante and Ashley will continue their heated encounters. Ashley is a dog with a bone, and she will stop at nothing to discover the skeletons in Graham’s closet. She needs to find just enough proof to convince her mother to kick Graham to the curb.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers suggest the sex ring storyline will continue to heat up. Mariah and Tessa will be involved in kidnapping Alice, Young and the Restless spoilers Sharon will also face danger as they close in on the people behind the prostitution business.

Too close for comfort! Don't miss all the drama today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/rcJ4xgh2Sl — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 21, 2017

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]