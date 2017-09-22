Chelsea Handler Labels Stacey Dash A ‘Black White Supremacist’

In a “comedy” monologue about racism in America, Chelsea Handler described actress Stacey Dash, Dr. Ben Carson, and Sheriff David Clarke as “black white supremacists.”

Handler, 42, recently offered this description of what she deemed “the most confusing group of racists” on her self-named Netflix talk show. “Black white supremacists are black people who think white people are better than them,” Handler claimed about the trio.

Retired brain surgeon Carson, a former GOP presidential candidate, now serves as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, while Clarke recently stepped down from his law enforcement position in Milwaukee to become a spokesman for a pro-Trump political action committee.

Dash, a former Fox News commentator, first began registering a dissenting opinion in liberal Hollywood in October of 2012, when the Clueless star and 2008 Obama voter tweeted an endorsement of GOP nominee Mitt Romney for president. Since then, she’s been the subject of rancor from the social justice cohort and among her entertainment industry contemporaries.

Chelsea Handler was a big supporter of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, and was one of those anti-Trump celebrities who vowed to leave the country if he got elected. As anyone with a YouTube connection is probably aware, Clinton’s loss reduced Handler to tears on several occasions. Since then, she has continued as a strident President Trump foe. Handler has also asserted that she wouldn’t invite first lady Melania Trump — who is said to be fluent in five languages — on her show because she “can barely speak English.” Last year, Handler told The Daily Beast that a Trump presidency would be “the end of our civilization.”

The Inquisitr has previously reported that Chelsea on Netflix is underperforming and could wind up being cancelled.

On the Young Conservatives website, Stacey Dash responded to Chelsea Handler’s comments.

“Myself, Ben Carson, Sheriff David Clarke are ‘white supremacists’ in black skin. Is that it? Because we disagree with the liberal, Left agenda–a wealthy, white liberal celebrity gets to slander a brilliant and famous neurosurgeon, a respected man of the law, and me? There’s an opportunity to invoke white privilege here somewhere, I’m sure. Wait, I forgot, that’s a title exclusive to conservatives only….How dare you assume I think white people are better than me or anyone that has my skin color? I expect that kind of trolling from ignorant social media comments; not from a supposedly sophisticated and enlightened comedienne and author…”

I didn’t realize how many different types of racists we have in America. New @chelseashow this Friday. pic.twitter.com/E9qT7wpupe — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 14, 2017

Dash, 50, is of African-American and Mexican Heritage, and in her essay, she alluded to growing up in difficult circumstances in New York City’s South Bronx. “Does that make me ‘black’ enough for you and anyone else who shares this judgmental and simplistic assessment of my beliefs?”, she asked rhetorically.

Stacey Dash chronicled her political evolution at the expense of her acting career in the 2016 memoir called There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative.

Based on the tweet below, Dash was not a fan of the 2017 Emmy Awards broadcast on CBS, which many TV pundits likened to a Donald Trump roast.

Hollywood feels good about itself this morning after its hissy fit and ranting? — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) September 18, 2017

[Featured Image by Peter Kramer/AP Images]