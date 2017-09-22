Did Kailyn Lowry Cheat On Javi Marroquin? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Sets The Record Straight Once And For All

Speculations that Kailyn Lowry cheated on her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, still continue to make rounds in the Teen Mom 2 rumor mill, forcing the mother of three to finally speak up on the matter.

Kailyn and Javi share a son — 3-year-old Lincoln — but that doesn’t mean that their relationship is in the best shape.

Since the 25-year-old reality TV star announced that she is pregnant with baby No. 3 mere months after their divorce, their relationship as co-parents seemed to have turned for the worse.

To add fuel to the fire, Javi Marroquin revealed how Kailyn Lowry reportedly cheated on him with his lady friend when the former Teen Mom 2 couple joined Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars, according to a report from Radar Online.

“She told me when I came home from my deployment,” the 24-year-old father explained.

“She was a girl. I wouldn’t say she’s my best friend. Even if it was a girl, it doesn’t make it easier. It was ugly, it was nasty.”

At the time, Javi Marroquin explained that he joined the bootcamp to try and save his marriage with Kailyn Lowry. She is his son’s mother after all.

“My intention for going into the house was that I wanted to make it work. This is my wife, the mother of my child, so if there is any hope we can still make it work, why not? That’s why I did it and agreed to do the show.”

Around the time of their divorce in 2016, Lincoln’s father also talked to Radar about the end of his relationship with the mother of three. He even noted how he still had a lot of love for her in August 2016 but things seemed to have changed after she revealed the identity of her third baby daddy.

After weeks of silence, the 25-year-old mom has finally decided to break the silence and set the record straight.

Speaking to E! News, Kailyn Lowry explained that the entire idea that she cheated on Javi while he was deployed was actually a “misconception” no matter what Javi Marroquin says.

“Okay, I’m just going to say it because I already started. There’s like a whole misconception that I cheated on Javi while he was deployed, which is super frustrating because that’s not the case,” she said in an exclusive interview.

“It just makes for good TV, drama and ratings. I’m just biting the bullet every time but it isn’t true.”

What is difficult about the whole situation for the Hustle & Heart author is that the entire time, she though she and Javi Marroquin were in good terms. As it turns out, when cameras start to roll, curveballs and surprises always emerge.

“We’ve always kind of talked about things behind closed doors when the cameras aren’t rolling and we’ve been on the same page about it so I don’t know. Like I said, it makes for good drama. It makes for good ratings.”

Despite the drama, Kailyn Lowry is keeping her head high as she continues to focus on raising her three sons. In fact, she even shared to E! some of their admirable personality traits that are beginning to emerge as they mature.

“Isaac is very soft and just sensitive. He’s like my science kid. He loves science. Lincoln definitely has middle child syndrome. He’s crazy. He’s funny. And the baby, we’ll see how he differs between the two,” she said with a smile.

When all things are said and done, Kailyn expressed how she feels blessed to have three times the love from her three boys.

“The best part is I feel like no child loves their mom like a boy loves their mom so I get three times that.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

