‘NCIS’ Season 15 Spoilers: Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Suffers From ‘Lasting Effects’ That Will Change Him And McGee

NCIS is about to debut an all-new season this Tuesday, Sept. 26, on CBS and it looks like things will be quite intense for the team when the series returns on air. While there have been talks that Mark Harmon may potentially be leaving the show, spoilers for the upcoming season hint that his character, Gibbs, will suffer from the “lasting effects” of a mission. Is this Harmon’s exit plan?

NCIS Season 15 spoilers from TV Guide reveal that the premiere episode will pick up right where things ended during the Season 14 finale, which saw Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and McGee (Sean Murray) in trouble while on a mission in Paraguay. Speaking to the outlet, executive producers George Schenck and Frank Cardea teased that Gibbs and McGee will be staying a bit longer than expected in Paraguay.

While NCIS Season 15, Episode 1 will immediately premiere with the events from the Season 14 finale, the CBS drama will have a time jump that will show the audience what happened to Gibbs and McGee following this dangerous mission. It isn’t exactly the first time McGee and Gibbs’ lives have been put in danger. However, the showrunners revealed that this incident will have “lasting effects” on their lives.

Schenck and Cardea further teased that the impact of this incident on Gibbs and McGee’s lives is so intense that it will “change them.” This means that when NCIS Season 15 premieres this Sept. 26, viewers will see McGee and Gibbs struggle to get back to their normal lives and come back to work.

This strengthened speculations that Mark Harmon will take on fewer scenes for NCIS Season 15. Previously, there were concerns over Harmon’s health, as many viewers took notice of the drop in Harmon’s weight during Season 14.

Rumors on Harmon’s potential exit have also raised speculations on NCIS Season 15 cancellation; after all, the CBS series experienced a drop in ratings following the exit of one of its lead stars, Michael Weatherly. Many viewers felt that Weatherly’s exit would have been enough to prompt the show’s cancellation, but the show still ended Season 14 on a high note and as AV Club notes, the series remains one of CBS’ strongest dramas.

However, viewers would feel differently if Harmon departed NCIS Season 15, as his role is one of the main characters in the show. There have been no indications though that Harmon is planning to leave the show, but his character, McGee, may no longer undertake missions and instead take on an administrative role.

