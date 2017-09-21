“This Brain Was So different”Aaron Hernandez Have Stage Three and Four CTE

Helmet to helmet hits in the NFL is deadly and in this case, the NFL will pay for it. After concussions, it’s a brain disease called Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain found in athletes (and others) with a history of repetitive brain trauma, including symptomatic concussions as well as asymptomatic subconcussive hits to the head.

Many people in the NFL and player’s who retired suffered from concussions. The 2015 football season was the highest players diagnosed with concussions, (271 players). However, this one player is dead and part of the reason why is because CTE.

The former New England Patriots tight end who committed suicide in jail was found to have third stage C.T.E. According to New York Times, Researchers who found out about the CTE said it was “the most severe case they had ever seen in someone of Aaron’s age,” said Hernandez lawyer. Hernandez is one of the youngest NL players to have CTE. Hernandez only played in 87 games in his football career (College games included).

Hernandez’s brain was examined by Dr. Ann McKee, director of the CTE Center at Boston University. Dr. Ann McKaee said his brain was so different.

“It was different than any brain I had ever seen. I mean, I’ve been doing this for 20-odd years, almost 30 years, and this brain was so different,” she told PBS.

Hernandez suffered CTE at an early age. The stage of Hernandez CTE is seen in players with an age of 65-69 according to New York Times.

“Jose Baez, Hernandez’s lawyer, said Hernandez’s brain showed a level of damage that was seen in players with a median age of 67 years.”

Baez informed the NFL that Hernandez family will sue the Patriots and the league. Baez is suing them because they are aware that the Patriots and the league were “fully aware of the damage.” Hernandez lawyer hasn’t ruled out on suing the University of Florida.

Boston University distributed graphic showing "early brain atrophy & large perforations" in Aaron Hernandez's brain: https://t.co/ld765QArhC pic.twitter.com/13STZ7PRh8 — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) September 21, 2017

The family is set to sue $20 million lawsuits, was filed in federal court in Boston on Thursday according to ESPN.

“The $20 million lawsuit, which seeks a jury trial, was filed in federal court in Boston on Thursday and claims that the team and league deprived Avielle Hernandez of the companionship of her father.”

Former Chicago Bears DB Dave Duerson, 50, commits suicide with a gunshot wound to the chest rather than his head, so his brain can be researched for concussions and hits to the head that lead to CTE). Boston University researchers find CTE in Duerson’s brain according to NFL.

Concussions and CTE will never end in the NFL because of these vicious players continue to helmet to helmet hit each other. The only way to get rid of concussions in the NFL is to stop tackle football, but who would want that?

[Featured Image by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images]