‘Fixer Upper’ Controversy: A Former Client Reveals All About Chip And Joanna Gaines

Lately, Chip and Joanna Gaines — the stars of the hit HGTV show Fixer Upper — have been on the receiving end of some controversy, mostly because of their Target line. But there’s another, more interesting reason why the husband-and-wife duo are making the news for all the wrong reasons.

According to Yahoo News, many people tune in to Fixer Upper for, ultimately, the “big reveal,” when Chip and Joanna show the homeowners the end result of their weeks of hard work on their formerly dilapidated house. “Are you ready to see your fixer-upper?” has become their catchphrase of sorts.

But according to former client Lindy Ermoian, there are a lot of things you don’t know about the couple that everyone loves, and it’s quite shocking.

For example, Lindy said that there is a lot of acting on the show — that before anyone can appear on the show, they have to have already purchased a home. In Lindy’s case, she’d purchased a home belonging to her grandmother — and Chip and Joanna “acted” surprised for the cameras when they visited the home.

She also said that if you’re looking to get on Fixer Upper to meet Chip and Joanna, you’re in for a rude awakening, because contact with the Gaineses is “very limited” and not at all like you see on the show. Lindy said that she couldn’t contact the Gaineses directly, but rather had to go through a team of producers and worked with a team of design assistants.

More Fixer Upper Stories from the Inquisitr

Even Chip is in on the “acting” game — according to Libby, all that “construction” that Chip claims to do is little more than an act. Libby moved into the guest house on the property she bought, so she got a “front row view” to all the things that Chip and Joanna were doing to her “fixer upper” house. She said that she never saw Chip in there except when the cameras were rolling.

And while being on the show saves you a ton of money — Joanna even went so far as to absorb half the cost of re-painting Libby’s roof — Libby said that the houses aren’t always done in time for the so-called “big reveal.” (It happened to Libby — her home wasn’t ready for almost another month after the “big reveal.”)

What do you think of these Fixer Upper secrets being revealed? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by HGTV]