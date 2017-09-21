It’s only been three months since Amal and George Clooney welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander. The family of four has been spending a lot of quality time together, and the Oscar-winning actor and renowned human rights attorney are reportedly looking at expanding their family.

A source, who also claimed to be a close pal of Amal, said that the 39-year-old lawyer is exhibiting the same symptoms she had with her first pregnancy. The source told Life & Style magazine that Amal has been “eating like crazy” and is “more emotional than normal.”

The publication further noted that George appeared to be more protective of Amal during the premiere of his latest movie, Suburbicon, in Venice, Italy.

The source added that Amal didn’t show any signs of pregnancy during the first few months of carrying her twins and was still actively working as a lawyer until the few weeks immediately before she went into labor. During her first pregnancy, Amal was allegedly having trouble “getting to a healthy baby weight.”

For her rumored second pregnancy, Amal has been craving a lot of pasta, risotto, and Margherita pizza.

“At times, it seems like she could be eating for three!” the source revealed.

The Clooneys have been spending a lot of time in George’s Lake Como estate in Italy since July. The stunning couple has been spotted multiple times enjoying romantic date nights together.

An insider told E! News in July that Amal is currently not working and that they are both taking the summer off. Another source revealed that although Amal and George Clooney are very hands-on parents, they make sure to partake in “adult dinners and other things that they enjoy.”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, George opened up about fatherhood and his hopes for Alexander and Ella.

“I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people’s plights. Because that’s the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy.”

Meanwhile, when Amal was asked if she’d like to have children, she simply shook her head and explained that she’s already 39 and had the twins already “quite late.”

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]