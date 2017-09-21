Will Prince Harry Pop The Question To Meghan Markle At Invictus Games? Engagement Odds Are Shortening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be together in Markle’s home city of Toronto, Canada for the upcoming Invictus Games from September 22 to 30, and engagement fever is heating up for the two. The Express wrote that expectations are high for a royal engagement announcement at some point during the Invictus games.

With rumors rife that Harry will have a chance to speak to Meghan’s parents during his stay in Toronto, and a shortening of the odds at bookies around the world, royal fans are waiting with baited breath to hear the news that Harry and Meghan are finally engaged.

The Daily Star trumpeted the news that bookies have slashed the odds on Harry giving Meghan a diamond ring, and most bet-takers are convinced that a royal engagement announcement is imminent.

It is rumored that Harry will have a chance to speak to Meghan’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Radlan, while he’s in Canada. If the prince is an old-fashioned kind of guy when it comes to giving his girlfriend a diamond ring, he could be planning to ask permission of Markle’s mother and father before popping the question.

Started watching Suits & I've decided that I can forgive Prince Harry for falling for Meghan Markle ???? — Soph✨ (@sophiekniveton) September 21, 2017

Not everyone is sure that Toronto, this September, will be the setting for Prince Harry’s proposal of marriage. Some news outlets are suggesting that royal watchers and Suits fans shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet.

The Toronto Star reported that although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will both be present in Toronto at the same time, “anything else is guesswork.” The outlet clarified that Prince Harry always attends the Invictus Games, and Markle lives and works in Toronto, but there is absolutely no confirmation that the couple is making an official appearance together, let alone announcing their engagement.

However, there are so many new developments in the couple’s relationship that engagement expectations are at fever-pitch. Right after the pair returned from a romantic holiday in Africa, Prince Harry took Meghan to the Balmoral Castle estate, where Queen Elizabeth was in residence.

There was no confirmation as to whether Meghan and Harry’s grandmother actually met, but the visit to the estate while the monarch was present made royal fans even more certain that the two are engaged.

There is also a report claiming that Markle has already asked Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, to be her maid of honor. The Express via Woman’s Day wrote that Meghan gave Kate Middleton an expensive gold-and-diamond bracelet as an early bridesmaid’s gift and included a note requesting Kate’s maid of honor support at the wedding.

With all the different stories and engagement rumors swirling around, it’s nearly impossible to know for sure what is going to happen between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but royal fans are ready to hear wedding bells!

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]