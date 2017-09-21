Watch A Live Audience React To Stephen King’s ‘IT’ [Video]

Stephen King’s IT is now the biggest horror movie of all time, but there is a good reason for that. There has now been video captured of a live audience reacting to the film when it premiered and needless to say, they appeared to be scared to death. Of course fans of Stephen King’s IT already knew what was coming, but there is still a whole generation of youngsters that did not know what to expect when the killer clown Pennywise made his first theatrical appearance.

Now for those of you who do not want to see spoilers for Stephen King’s IT, you have nothing to fear here. The video was edited in a crafty manner as to not show exactly what he audience was reacting to, but it did show certain clips that had already been seen on the various trailers for the film. So rest easy, because you can watch this video without any major spoilers from Stephen King’s IT “floating” out.

Also, just in case you are wondering why Stephen King’s IT is now considered the biggest movie of all time, that’s because it has achieved something that has not happened in over 44 years, which was break the box office record set by The Exorcist in 1973, according to Box Office Mojo.

Not that it needs to be Stephen King's birthday to celebrate Stephen King, but today is.

Actually, to be fair, Stephen King’s IT has not quite broken the box office record (Horror R-Rated) as of yesterday’s official report. The Exorcist stands at $232.9 million and Stephen King’s IT stands at $232.4 million. But since it is averaging $4 million per weekday, it is safe to assume that the record has already been broken as of the time this article is being written.

But there is another way of looking at the box office record, and that is what the “adjusted for inflation” numbers might indicate. As many may know, the cost of a movie ticket is quite more now that it was in 1973. So when adjusted for inflation, The Exorcist still has Stephen King’s IT beat by over $700 million with an official score of $983 million.



That still does not take away from the immense impact that Stephen King’s IT is currently having at the theaters. Also, if the video below is any indication, then you should know that Stephen King’s IT may grow its domestic box office haul up to $400 million before it is done. Also, these numbers are only from the domestic box office. Worldwide, Stephen King’s IT has grossed $385 million and it is still growing at a rapid pace.

