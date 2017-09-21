Starbucks Introduces Two New Fall Drinks To Enjoy Along With The Pumpkin Spice Latte

Every year Starbucks unveils a new drink or two in honor of the changing of the seasons or for special moments throughout the year. This year, the company has decided to release not one, but two new fall beverages, with their latest latte being especially fall-centric. In a news release from Starbucks, the company has unveiled their newest fall beverage to join their Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and for fans of fall, this latest drink option is the perfect addition to the menu. In honor of the official start of fall, Starbucks is unveiling their new Maple Pecan Latte as of September 22.

According to E! News, the coffee brand is describing their latest concoction as being a “warming blend of signature espresso and steamed milk” that is combined with hints of both pecan and maple syrup. The new Maple Pecan Latte will then be finished off with what the company describes as a “colorful autumn topping.”

For fans of the Pumpkin Spice Latte who are wondering why Starbucks is rolling out a new fall drink to get people excited about the changing of the season, it is due to the fact that the yearly autumn drink has actually been available for purchase since the beginning of September. This means that the official start of fall this year will actually be commemorated by the introduction of the Maple Pecan Latte.

Starbucks officially welcomes the arrival of #fall, debuts new Maple Pecan Latte https://t.co/JnrlUnV7zF pic.twitter.com/ykeqnxUwtu — Starbucks News (@Starbucksnews) September 21, 2017

This will not be the first time that Starbucks has introduced a maple-flavored beverage. In the past, the company has released the Golden Maple Latte, which was available in Singapore, and in the United States and Canada customers were able to order a Maple Macchiato.

Joining the Maple Pecan Latte and the Pumpkin Spice Latte on the fall Starbucks menu is the new Dark Mocha Frappuccino. This new blended beverage is a combination of ice, milk, coffee, and extra dark cocoa, which are then topped with whipped cream. The new frappuccino will also be released on September 22 alongside the new latte, and both drinks will be available “while supplies last.”

With the arrival of fall, @Starbucks is bringing back a limited run of colorful cups https://t.co/JnrlUnV7zF pic.twitter.com/MyI05pd52V — Starbucks News (@Starbucksnews) September 21, 2017

For Starbucks customers who are not looking to try one of the new fall beverages, they will still get their usual drink in one of the new fall-themed cups. Much like they did in the spring, for the fall, customers will be served their favorite beverage in cups that are ” jewel-tones of plum, teal and orange” in order to celebrate the vibrancy and fun of the season.

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]