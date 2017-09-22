Mila Kunis Is All Smiles As She Shows Off Eco-Friendly Tesla

The Bad Moms actress turned heads as she ran errands in a $100,000 Tesla on Wednesday. As if Mila Kunis has any trouble getting paparazzi to notice her, she was photographed driving her zero-emissions electric Tesla while out and about in Los Angeles.

Kunis opted for a casual day look of jeans, a striped long sleeve shirt, and a pair of red ballet flats. Of course, she also displayed her new short hairstyle as she was spotted exiting her Tesla.

The Daily Mail shared photos of Mila’s day out as the mother of two was seen looking as trim as ever. The site states Kunis has slimmed down since welcoming son Dimitri 10 months ago as she was photographed in skinny jeans.

“The wife of Ashton Kutcher also appears to be eating clean. The Bad Moms actress looked slender in her skinny jeans 10 months after welcoming son Dimitri.”

The Daily Mail goes on to discuss Mila’s sleek ride as it appears to be the 2017 Tesla Model X, which reportedly costs around $80,000, but can climb to $100,000 with added extras.

The site’s readers had mixed reactions to seeing Kunis driving such a car as some commenters brought up the fact the actress and her family fly in private jets.

Others stated they appreciate Mila for being so natural and living her life under the radar, even if it means she has the money to buy a $100,000 vehicle.

“I think she is super, natural, no airs and graces, and gets on with her life…”

Mila continues to be spotted in public despite her and Ashton’s tendency to keep their private lives out of the spotlight. Recently, the couple purchased a rather modest — for Hollywood standards — beach house near Santa Barbara.

They were also photographed with daughter Wyatt, who will be three in October, and baby Dimitri while attending a diving competition in Budapest.

It seems the actors are becoming more comfortable with allowing the public to get a glimpse of their lives as they frequently make headlines.

In fact, Ashton even took to Instagram to share a rare photo of his son as he gave followers a look at his outfit. Little Dimitri was dressed in a shirt honoring his parents days on That ’70s Show, as reported by People.

Many of Ashton and Mila’s fans can remember the days of Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart as the on-screen romance turned into a real life one.

[Featured Image by David Buchan/Getty Images]