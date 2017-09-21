‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ After-Credits Scene: Is There A Hint Of ‘Kingsman 3’ Hidden At The End?

Those heading out to see Kingsman: The Golden Circle will likely want to know if there’s an after-credits scene that will keep viewers in their seats for a bit of extra action all the way at the end.

For those not familiar with this increasingly popular movie trope, the after-credits scene is a final short scene tucked all the way at the end of a movie, after the credits are done rolling. This scene usually injects a final bit of humor in comedies and gives a hint of a new character or plot line in movies that are part of a series. Because the Kingsman series fits into a little bit of both genres, there is a lot of interest in whether there’s a scene all the way at the end.

So, is there an after-credits scene in Kingsman: The Golden Circle?

No. As the site Media Stinger noted, there is nothing either during the credits or afterward. That might come as a disappointment to fans of the series hoping to see a final bit of action, but there might still be some hints of what is to come.

Some cast members, including actor Taron Egerton, are openly talking about the idea of a Kingsman 3, though they said nothing is set in stone and no details yet in place.

There will likely be a big audience waiting to see if there’s an after-credits scene in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The first installation was a surprise hit, earning $128 million in the United States and $414 million worldwide. The second in the series is predicted to open strong as well, with experts projecting an opening weekend that could hit $50 million. If the sequel can match or surpass the total for the initial Kingsman movie, a third installation would be all the more likely.

The Kingsman sequel has mixed reviews, but a general consensus that it is a fun and fulfilling action flick, often a good enough formula to get a big box office gross. Vox noted that the movie is a visual feast, clocking in at a somewhat long two hours and 21 minutes and filled with protagonists, antagonists, and endless action sequences.

“Yet it’s hard to hate this movie too much. It has a weird generosity toward its audience. It keeps giving and giving and giving, until you’re overstuffed. It’s a Thanksgiving feast movie, where you’re vaguely impressed at all of the effort, even if the individual elements leave something to be desired.”

So while there may not be an after-credits scene in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, moviegoers will at least get one small advantage after more than 150 minutes in their seats — an early jump for the exits.

