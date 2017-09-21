Kate Middleton has been keeping a low profile for a while ever since announcing her pregnancy. However, that may all change as the Duchess of Cambridge is expected to make her first public appearance since her pregnancy reveal next month.
On September 4, Kensington Palace issued a statement announcing that Prince William and wife Kate are expecting their third child. She was also revealed to be suffering from a condition called a Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which is a form of severe morning sickness, The Telegraph reported. Because of her sensitive condition, Duchess Kate no longer carried her out her scheduled engagements thereafter.
Her most recent appearance since announcing her pregnancy was through a video about mental health, which is an issue close to her heart. In the video, which was made in partnership with the Anna Freud National Center for Children and Families, she emphasized the importance of raising awareness and encouraging an open discussion about mental illness, AOL wrote.
“It helps us all to talk about our mental health: What to say and who to talk to when we have feelings that are too big to manage on our own and how to listen and help if one of our friends is finding things difficult,” the mother of two explained in the video.
In relation to this, Kate Middleton, together with husband Prince William, is expected to make her first public appearance at a reception on World Mental Health Day on October 10 at the Buckingham Palace.
According to Elle U.K., the Kensington Palace stated that the event will open the floor to discussion on the work that needs to be done to improve mental health care and make it more accessible for people worldwide. The event will also recognize the efforts of those working in the public health sectors and their contributions.
Prince Harry will also attend the event as well as delegates from leading mental health organizations. Prince William, Prince Harry, and Duchess Kate have been dedicated to pushing awareness on mental health through their own campaign called Heads Together.
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton may give birth sooner than expected, Express reported. The hint came from Prince William himself. After being congratulated on the pregnancy during a visit to the Spitalfields Crypt Trust, Prince William told one midwife, “All the best with the midwifery, I may see you sooner than you think.”
