Peter Kraus Will Be The 2019 ‘Bachelor’? See Who Thinks It’ll Happen

Peter Kraus was expected to be The Bachelor 2018 lead, but lost it to Arie Luyendyk, Jr., the runner-up on the 2012 season of The Bachelorette. It was a shock to Bachelor Nation and fans alike when Arie was announced as the Season 22 lead. Reality Steve was certain Peter was going to be picked, but he was blindsided as well by ABC’s choice. According to a new report, Peter might be the 2019 Bachelor.

As Chris Harrison confirmed, Peter Kraus was “right there” with Arie Luyendyk, Jr. for their Bachelor pick. He said Kraus would be a “great” Bachelor in an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest. Peter is also not being ruled out as becoming a Bachelor down the road, according Robert Mills, head of ABC’s reality programming. Mills told Entertainment Tonight that producers “will always be in touch with Peter” and “it might be a year from now” or whenever it’s better for him to be picked as the next lead.

Sources told People recently that Peter thought the Bachelor gig was his for sure until things went silent in the days prior to Arie being announced as the studio’s pick. A tweet from Peter indicated that he was a bit startled by the decision when he wrote, “Never let fear hold you back. Lesson learned.”

It was thought that Peter Kraus’ penchant for being reserved in his decisions is ultimately what resulted in him losing to Arie. He resisted making a full commitment to Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette and there were rumors he failed to impress producers in now doing what they wanted. In the end, Peter was in the forefront of producers’ minds and is still considered a hot commodity to them.

A former finalist who competed with Arie for Emily Maynard’s heart on The Bachelorette, Chris Bukowski, has reason to believe that Peter Kraus will be The Bachelor for 2019. He tells Life & Style magazine that he really thinks Peter is going to get his turn as the lead after Arie. He says since Arie had the “same cult following” as Peter does now, it’ll come full circle for Peter. Bukowski calls Peter the “new Arie.”

An ABC exec reveals why Arie Luyendyk Jr. is #TheBachelor and what happened with Peter Kraus. https://t.co/qAsRK12KOd pic.twitter.com/UrchckzTIi — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) September 8, 2017

Chris thinks ABC made the right decision in having Arie as the next Bachelor.

Bukowski isn’t sure if Arie will get married to the woman he chooses, but he thinks he’ll be a “good Bachelor” and “good for the show.” On an interesting front, he calls the newest generation of Bachelor fans, the “Instagram Generation,” since the show is more about fame and sponsored ads than it was when he was a contestant. In a sense, he thinks Arie Luyendyk, Jr. will bring the show back to the “Golden Age.”

After the final (final) rose: Peter Kraus breaks his silence on Arie Luyendyk Jr. being named the next Bachelor. https://t.co/CTV8zDeblc pic.twitter.com/3xhGWxZHeS — E! News (@enews) September 7, 2017

Would you like to see Peter Kraus be the 2019 Bachelor?

