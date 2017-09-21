‘General Hospital’ News: Meet William deVry, Donnell Turner, ‘Y&R’ Star Sean Carrigan At Soaps In The South

General Hospital news for two of Port Charles’ sexiest men reveal that you can meet Julian (William deVry) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) this weekend in sultry Atlanta. Along with the two GH actors, Sean Carrigan from The Young and the Restless is on hand for the soap-themed charity event, Soaps in the South. There are still tickets available for the two-day event that runs from Saturday, September 23 until Sunday, September 24. Here’s what you need to know, where to get tickets, and why this is a not-to-miss event.

Soaps in the South — this Saturday and Sunday

The event is in Alpharetta, Georgia, a lovely suburb just north of Atlanta, and all of the proceeds from the annual event go to benefit Camp Dream. The program began back in the mid-1970s, then, in 1996, it evolved into a traditional summer camp experience for disabled children and young adults. Camp Dream prides itself on never turning away a child “due to the severity of their condition or their financial capabilities.”

Camp Dream is unique because it’s 100 percent volunteer staffed and has a one-to-one camper-to-counselor ratio. That means every camper has their own dedicated counselor. It’s no surprise that Will deVry, Donnell Turner, and Sean Carrigan are involved with this worthy cause – all three are known for giving their time generously to charitable groups. The event this weekend is no exception, and for lucky soap fans who show up, they can expect quality time in a small venue.

Get up close and personal with sexy soap stars

There are three GH fan events this weekend for Soaps in the South – a fan breakfast, a private backyard pool party, and an afternoon with the actors. While all three events sound enjoyable, the pool party has to be triply enticing since all three actors are undeniably fit. It’s one thing to see them shirtless on GH and Y&R, but quite another to see them up close and personal.

Prices for the events range from $100 to $325. The most expensive is, of course, the five-hour pool party, which includes dinner and drinks (plus the chance to see the three soap studs lounging poolside). The two-hour breakfast is the most affordable. Sunday afternoon’s event is a four-hour get-together where General Hospital and Young and the Restless fans can ask questions, take photos, get autographs, and mingle while enjoying lunch.

Get tickets, meet the stars, support a worthy cause

Check out the available Soaps in the South tickets here for this Y&R and General Hospital fan event. This event is the perfect opportunity to meet some of the most handsome hunks of daytime. With news released that William deVry is back to the GH set next month filming scenes for Julian’s triumphant November sweeps return, perhaps it’s an opportunity to get the actor to whisper a spoiler or two in your ear.

It’s important to note that all the money will go directly to Camp Dream to benefit disabled children and young adults. The actors are giving their time at no cost, so it’s an opportunity to enjoy meeting your favorite soap actors while knowing that you’re doing good and helping out an organization that needs financial support to continue its mission of offering life-changing summer camp experiences for disabled kids.

It's a big day for #Julexis. Isn't it wild how much can change in a year? #GH #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/OLsWRgu9ci — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 17, 2017

Tickets and other General Hospital spoilers

Even if you can’t make the Atlanta event, you can still support the cause with a donation to Camp Dream to help sponsor a financially disadvantaged camper. If you haven’t yet met William deVry, Donnell Turner, or Sean Carrigan up close and personal, it’s sure to be a weekend to remember.

To see other events and philanthropical interests of these actors, scroll their Twitter feeds. These guys are always out doing good. And be sure to check to catch up on recent GH news on Jason’s coma, Burton’s shocking return, and the recent GH casting news and writer shakeup. Plus, check back often for all the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi, Rich Fury, and David Becker/Getty Images]