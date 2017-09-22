Is Lindsay Shookus Pregnant With Ben Affleck’s Baby? The ‘Saturday Night Live’ Producer Sporting Baby Bump

It’s been weeks since we first learned that Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck are dating, and surprisingly, the Pearl Harbor actor has been pretty open about his relationship status.

Ben and Lindsay have not made any official announcement about their marriage, but they are certainly not hiding their love from fans and media. Now, it looks like the Good Will Hunting actor and the Saturday Night Live producer are planning a family as Shookus is pregnant with Affleck’s baby.

Radar Online revealed that Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus attended the Emmys together, and the Forces of Nature star’s girlfriend was sporting a baby bump. They did not walk the red carpet together, but Affleck stood up and cheered his beloved when she received an award for her work on Saturday Night Live.

Later on, the lovebirds posed for paparazzi, answered the questions of their fans and visited a friend’s house in Los Angeles.

There have been near-constant rumors that the Dazed and Confused star is secretly engaged to Lindsay Shookus, so perhaps fans should not be surprised that the couple is taking a bigger leap together.

Before his romance with Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck had an eleven-year relationship with Jennifer Garner. They began dating in 2004, having established a friendship on the set of Daredevil.

They tied the knot in 2005 and announced their separation in 2015. Ben and Jennifer filed legal documents in April of 2017 and had three kids together.

Since his separation from Garner, the Justice League actor has had faced various ups and downs. In their divorce filings, they have sought joint legal and physical custody of Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel Garner.

Though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are on good terms for the sake of their children, the Extract actor seems to be quite serious for Lindsay Shookus.

Fans are inclined to believe that the Good Will Hunting actor is headed for the altar eventually, but we imagine he will take things rather slowly. After all, he is responsible for his children and has to pay more attention to their education than his personal life.

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus are all smiles on date night. (????: NGRE / BACKGRID) A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

Meanwhile, Lindsay is sporting a relatively round belly, sparking speculation that she might be three-month pregnant. Affleck’s wife Garner has not approved the idea of Shookus meeting Samuel, Violet, and Seraphina because of her pregnancy.

