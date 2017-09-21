Kardashian’s DASH Store Employee Held At Gunpoint

The Kardashian family will be dealing with another situation involving a firearm as one of their DASH store cashier’s were held at gunpoint in West Hollywood on Thursday morning. According to TMZ, the alleged robber at the time was a female and apparently was a supporter of Cuba by shouting things like “Stay away from Cuba.”

The woman reportedly left after trashing the front of the store a little and repeatedly waving the gun at the DASH employee. Unfortunately for the victim, the suspect escaped before the cops arrived. Fortunately for the Kardashians, this time around, the incident did not involve a member of the family. As you recall, Kim Kardashian was once robbed in Paris for over a million dollars in jewelry.

Kim recalls the incident being one of the most traumatic experiences she’s had to go through and something she never wants to endure again. At the moment, there was no report of any DASH products being stolen by the suspect. However, the police have gone on to launch an investigation of the incident.

None of the members of the Kardashian family have yet to comment on the incident that occurred this morning. But the Kardashians are known to be very vocal over social media following incidents like this, so fans could hear from one of the members soon regarding the matter.

A woman with a gun burst into the Kardashians' DASH store in LA! https://t.co/E968FMJG2u — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) September 21, 2017

This year, the Kardashians are celebrating the ten-year anniversary of their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The series has been a huge success since its’ debut and has changed the lives of each member for the better. Their DASH store is just one of the many successful business ventures that they have been able to create after the success of the show and has made it easier for Kardashian fans to walk in and grab their products physically.

In a recent sit down with Megyn Kelly, the family confessed that they did not see the show having as much success as its had or lasting as long as it has. Kim was especially grateful for her family’s success and believes without the show she would not be where she’s at today in life. Season 14 of KUWTK returns to E! on Oct 1.

So pumped for everyone to see the 10 years of #KUWTK special this Sunday on E! Here’s a throwback to simpler days 🙂 #KeepItKardashian pic.twitter.com/Po6vcMk9hp — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 20, 2017

