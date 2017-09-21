Netflix Pulls Episode Of Kid’s Cartoon ‘Maya The Bee’ After Phallic Image Spotted In Background

A questionable image in the background of a children’s cartoon has parents outraged and has reportedly forced streaming giant Netflix to pull an episode of Maya the Bee from its lineup. As Fox News reports, the situation started when a social media user shared a screen grab and clip of Maya the Bee on her Facebook page. The post, which many believe shows a “phallic image” drawn on a tree trunk in the background of the show, has since been deleted. However, it was reportedly shared nearly 13,000 times and commented on over 3,000 times before it vanished.

“Please be mindful of what your kids are watching. I did NOT edit any images whatsoever, this is Maya the Bee, Season 1, Episode 35. I know I’m not going crazy and I know that something like this shouldn’t be in a kids’ show whatsoever. I’m extremely disgusted by it, there should be no reason my kids have to see something like this. I don’t know if they’re gonna do something about this or what, but there’s no reasons why this should be in this show”

While Netflix has yet to comment on the speculation that a decidedly inappropriate image was woven into the background of Maya the Bee, since the social media firestorm began, the episode has vanished from the streaming service’s lineup. Specifically, Season 1 Episode 35 of Maya the Bee can no longer be found in the Netflix back catalog — much to the delight of dismayed and disgusted parents.

One mom is adamant kids' cartoon 'Maya the Bee' has hidden a d**k: https://t.co/izSkYQ6391 pic.twitter.com/wNrQUKfNiU — The Daily Dot (@dailydot) September 19, 2017

While the fury regarding the alleged penis drawing in the background of Maya the Bee peaked earlier this week, Netflix hasn’t released a public statement regarding the potentially embarrassing debacle, nor have representatives for the company returned media requests for comment. Rather, Season 1 Episode 35 of the series simply disappeared from the roster.

At this point, it is unknown if Netflix has any intention of editing the episode and returning it to rotation, or if Episode 35 will remain forever lost to Netflix viewers.

This is the most hilarious thing ever. — Liam Biniares (@mariosonicfan99) September 21, 2017

Well those parents must have really studied it..what normal person would notice — HRHgeri (@geri20022) September 21, 2017

Why must people involve children in their sex jokes and innuendos? — Dianne Steiner (@DianneSteiner) September 20, 2017

Wtf is wrong with animators' fascination with penis and sex??! They need to get out more… maybe more "team building" days at the office? — natalie daye (@nataliedaye) September 21, 2017

One thing is for sure: while Netflix is taking a lot of heat for the questionable image, the popular streaming service is not responsible for the alleged phallic graffiti that got so many on social media up in arms. While Netflix does produce a good deal of original content, Maya the Bee is not a Netflix original. The streaming service is nothing more than a distributor for the show, and quickly pulled the controversial episode when the alleged issue was recognized by the public.

Maya the Bee is a highly popular children’s cartoon series based on a book series initially published in 1912. The televised series was initially broadcast in 2012, and was created by Studio 100 Animation.

Scene from ‘Maya the Bee’ Features a Phallic Image? https://t.co/HXjJy8SriD — snopes.com (@snopes) September 15, 2017

[Featured Image by ibreakstock/Shutterstock]