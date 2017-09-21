Is Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Exaggerating Her Baby Bump?

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has planted suspicion in the Duggar fan community after debuting a huge baby bump just three months after her wedding. Some have suspected that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband moved up their wedding because she found out she was pregnant. Some clues that this may be the case came from the most recent episode of Counting On in which Joy-Anna wore baggy clothes that may have hidden a burgeoning baby bump at least a month before she tied the knot. For most people, this wouldn’t be a big deal, but the Duggars expressly forbid sex before marriage and any kind of touching that might lead to the temptation to go further than they mean to.

However, some fans are speculating that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is actually exaggerating her baby bump in order to gain attention from her family and fans. Many are suspecting that Joy-Anna is pushing her belly out in order to make herself look even more pregnant, or that she is possibly padding her belly to ensure that people know she is pregnant. They believe that she would be doing this because her family is so obsessed with women getting pregnant immediately after their wedding and continuing to have as many babies as possible.

There is no doubt that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s baby bump is huge for a three and a half month pregnant woman, but some have noticed that when Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth appeared at the wedding of her brother Joe and wife Kendra Caldwell, that her belly looked a lot smaller when she was sitting down. Thus, many are convinced that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth didn’t have sex before marriage, but is really only a few months pregnant and trying to appear as big as possible.

Another possibility is that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is carrying twins, as she has two pairs of twins as siblings.

Joy-Anna admitted on Counting On that she felt overwhelmed by the wedding planning process and that she needed the help of her sisters in order to finish it. And things may have been even more stressful if she had moved up her wedding at the last minute.

