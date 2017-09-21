Tesla Model 3 News: Supercharger Stations Opening In Brand New Locations For EV Fast-Charging

With the recent release of the new Tesla Model 3, Elon Musk’s car and energy company is now opening up brand new Tesla Supercharger stations up in more areas. In the early part of this month, the company introduced new Supercharger stations to the cities of Chicago and Boston. Now, Tesla has unveiled brand new charging stations in urban areas, and they have a different look about them. Here’s the latest news on Tesla’s newest stations and their plans moving forward to make fast-charging more readily available for Tesla electronic vehicle drivers.

Most Tesla charging stations are located along freeways or near major city areas. On Thursday, Green Car Reports indicated that the newest Tesla Supercharger stations are opening in urban areas and have a different look than the stations one can find in select U.S. cities. Basically, the stations located in Boston and Chicago are set up with eight and 10 charging stalls, respectively. However, the Supercharger stations that are located just outside of urban areas have a post design said to take up less space than the city posts do. The station also provides a cap on power at 72 kilowatts so that each and every vehicle type using the station will have consistent charging.

Reportedly, the new stations outside of urban areas will require 45 to 50 minutes before a Tesla vehicle has its battery charged up to 80 percent of its full energy capacity. The Supercharger station price reportedly has no difference as compared to the price charged at the stations located in city areas. At Tesla’s website, EV owners can get an estimate of the cost and time it will require for charging their car.

Earlier this year, the carmaker indicated plans to double the number of their charging stations globally. As of this report, Tesla has 5,400 of the Supercharger stations worldwide, but they want to boost that number to 10,000 stations. The company said it plans to unveil more charging stations in convenient locations such as near shopping malls, supermarkets, or “other downtown districts.” These would provide Tesla Model 3 and other Tesla car owners to give their vehicle time to charge while getting the opportunity for errands, shopping, or possibly attending nearby appointments.

While many Tesla owners can charge their vehicle at home or at work, the charging stations situated around the United States and elsewhere provide them an “on the go” charging option to use if needed. There are also “Destination Chargers,” which Tesla has opened at locations such as hotels, restaurants, shopping centers, and elsewhere. There are currently 9,000 of these types of charging areas operated by Tesla, with the company’s website showing location sites around the country.

It’s already said that Tesla’s Supercharger network is providing the most readily available coverage for their EVs compared to the charging networks of their EV competitors. It’s clear based on Tesla’s unveiling more of these supercharger stations they are preparing themselves for the future. With plans for increased production of Tesla Model 3 cars and other new vehicles that the car maker brings to the market, it seems like a step in the right direction toward trying to dominate the electronic vehicle market.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]