Conor McGregor Has No Chance Against A Prepared Nate Diaz, According To Coach Richard Perez

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz will likely settle the score in a rubber match later this year or early next year. Diaz defeated McGregor in their first fight with only two weeks’ notice. The Irish southpaw got revenge in the second fight in a closely contested war.

Former lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz thought he won the fight and stated that he had injuries that affected his performance. Conor has demanded that the trilogy fight takes place at 155 pounds and he may have to put the title on the line.

Diaz previously stated that he preferred 155 pounds and only agreed to fight at 170 pounds due to lack of time to prepare at UFC 196. The TUF 5 winner said that he will be quicker at lightweight and have better cardio. McGregor wanted to get even under the same circumstances and therefore the two lightweight fighters fought twice in the welterweight division.

According to Nate Diaz’s boxing coach, Conor McGregor won’t stand a chance against a fit Nate. “If Nathan goes through training camp with no injuries, McGregor’s not gonna have a chance,” Perez stated in an interview with Submission Radio.

Richard Perez cited Nate Diaz performance against Donald Cerrone as an example of how he performs without injuries and a full training camp.

Most analysts have Diaz gaining an advantage in the later rounds due to his endurance and on the ground with his high-level jiu-jitsu. Conor, on the other hand, has effective counter-striking and a powerful left hand. McGregor’s coach once stated that Diaz may be the most stylistically difficult matchup for the Irish superstar.

The trilogy fight is yet to be announced as it seems unlikely that Conor will fight this year. Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee are fighting for an interim lightweight title and the winner will fight Conor McGregor. If the trilogy fight is to happen, Ferguson or Lee will fight the winner of Diaz vs McGregor III.

Richard Perez also said that the UFC should pay Nate more for the trilogy fight — upwards of $20 million. Nate and Conor are rumored to be fighting at UFC 219, which is yet to be announced. Nate slammed Conor after his Floyd boxing match for gassing out – stating that he did not learn from his previous loss.

