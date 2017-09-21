All About How ‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Will Celebrate Her Birthday Behind Bars

Disgraced Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was indicted on charges of fraud and hiding money and is spending a year and a day in jail, and that means that the former reality icon will be celebrating at least one birthday behind bars. The star will celebrate her 51st birthday today, but it seems there isn’t much to celebrate.

According to E! Online, visiting has been suspended at FCI Victorville, the facility where Abby Lee Miller is detained, until further notice. This means the reality star definitely won’t be having special guests today, and especially not anyone from Dance Moms.

Her dinner today will include roast beef or BBQ tofu with mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, and a beverage, which is hardly fit for someone celebrating a birthday. She likely won’t be indulging in any cake, and after reports that fellow inmates are unhappy with her at the facility, she probably won’t be getting a party either.

Before entering the facility, the 51-year-old Dance Moms star underwent gastric bypass surgery to reduce her stomach to a fraction of its size. Although she admitted before going into prison that it would be difficult to sustain a healthy lifestyle, the reality TV star has stated that she will continue to try.

This weekend keep an eye on my accounts going to be talking about #season7 #dancemoms Thanks for great edit @kellansworld A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Abby Lee Miller has recently been accused of “traumatizing” her dance students, an accusation leveled at her by Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke, who took over for Abby Lee Miller after the girls left their Dance Moms teacher.

Cheryl Burke, who has yet to feature on the Lifetime hit show, stated that when she joined up to help teach the girls and coach them for their competitions, she was floored by how little confidence they had in themselves. She says she hoped her time with them was able to change that.

Dance Moms airs on Tuesday nights on Lifetime. Currently, Abby Lee Miller is still appearing on the series, but fans know that the reality TV star unceremoniously quit the show after alleging she had been pushed too far one too many times to continue.

Hugging my pillow, what do you like to hug? #dancemoms #saveyourtearsforthepillow A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Jul 15, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]