Is Aviva Drescher Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’?

Will Aviva Drescher be a part of the Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 cast?

According to a new report, the former Bravo TV cast member recently attended an event in the Big Apple, where she discussed the possibility of returning to the show and reuniting with her co-stars, including Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and LuAnn De Lesseps.

“I never say never to anything. I don’t know,” Aviva Drescher explained to OK! Magazine while attending their event at the Hudson Hotel days ago.

As All About the Real Housewives revealed to readers on September 20, Aviva Drescher also admitted to being shocked that she actually signed on to appear on The Real Housewives of New York City the first time around, telling the magazine that she nearly turned away from the opportunity to appear on the hit series.

As Aviva Drescher explained, she thought the women of the show were “so crazy” before she agreed to become a part of the cast, but ultimately, she admitted to becoming one of those crazy women.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, Aviva Drescher was brought to the cast ahead of Season 5 following the exits of Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon, Cindy Barshop, and Alex McCord. At the same time, Carole Radziwill and Heather Thomson joined the series.

In September of 2014, following Aviva Drescher’s exit from the show after Season 6, a report from Us Weekly suggested that the married mother of four was fired from the series.

After Aviva Drescher infamously tossed her prosthetic leg during an argument with her co-stars at the Le Cirque restaurant on the Season 6 finale, she was allegedly left out of the returning Season 8 cast.

“The only thing fake about me… is this!” Aviva Drescher yelled at her cast mates as she slammed her leg onto the dinner table.

At the time of her exit, Page Six claimed Aviva Drescher was nearly replaced on the series by model Helena Christensen, who was invited to join the show but later declined.

LuAnn De Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer, are expected to begin production on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City later this year.

