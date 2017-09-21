‘Bachelorette’ Stars Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo Moving To California, Aiming To Stay In The Limelight?

Rachel Lindsay and Dr. Bryan Abasolo got engaged during the finale of ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season and they have been virtually inseparable since their finale aired. They have spent time in both Texas and Florida, where their respective families live, but it sounds as if they have plans to settle down in another area of the country soon.

Bryan and Rachel recently appeared on the Wendy Williams Show and shared some updates with the skeptical host. As Bustle breaks down, Lindsay talked about how her family and friends in Dallas keep her level-headed and grounded, and she noted that her job as an attorney helps with that as well. The Bachelorette star shared that she has been practicing law in Texas, but she is preparing to take the bar exam in California.

It turns out that Lindsay and Abasolo have decided not to settle down as an engaged Bachelorette couple in either Miami or Dallas. Instead, they are headed to Los Angeles. Bryan also detailed that he is working on getting licensed in California to continue his chiropractic work. He added that he has been on a break from his chiropractic work in Florida since doing the show, but he says he plans to pick it back up again once they relocate.

On cloud 9 ☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️ #NY #CT #DAL #MIA #✌???? A post shared by Bryan Abasolo (@thebryanabasolo) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

There have been rumors swirling about Rachel and Bryan’s relationship is, with some saying that it is all for the cameras and money. However, Lindsay says that she chose the man she wanted, and at least according to their social media pages, the Bachelorette stars are doing well together.

Will Lindsay and Abasolo really go back to practicing law and doing chiropractic work in Los Angeles as they are saying at this point? The Bachelorette fans will surely be leery of this move. The lovebirds previously said they were not looking to do any additional reality television, except perhaps a televised wedding, but some might find that hard to believe with this decision.

Wendy Williams may have tried to rattle Rachel and Bryan during their appearance on her show, but Lindsay said she was ready for Wendy’s tough questions. In addition, she noted that she’s anxious to prove the television host wrong about how long she’ll stay with her beau.

Many “Bachelor Nation” couples face doubters early on and go on to prove people wrong. For example, similar rumors followed both JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers as well as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth after their Bachelorette engagements. However, both couples are still together and going strong.

Do you think it’s a mistake for Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo to move to California together? Will this Bachelorette couple manage to make it down the aisle and have babies together eventually?

I'm just trying to keep up with him ????. He's my workout plan. Shout out to @d.robfitness for getting us right today! #gymflow #fitcouple #beastmode #bryandistractedme A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Sep 15, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

