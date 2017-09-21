Disney To Live-Stream The Boo-To-You Parade From Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party – How And When To Watch

There are a lot of opportunities for guests to enjoy Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom this year, but not everyone has the vacation time to do it. The good folks at Walt Disney World want to give everyone a chance to partake in some of the party even if they can’t make it to the parks this fall, and they’re actually giving the best part. On Friday night, the iconic Boo-To-You Parade will be live-streamed for all to enjoy.

Disney is looking to start off fall in a big way on the evening of Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, and they are doing it with a tune that simply won’t leave your head.

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade is going to be streamed live on Friday night and you can watch it roll through Magic Kingdom. All of your favorite Disney characters will be dressed for trick-or-treating and some of the most amazing floats can only be seen in this parade each year.

Whether you’ve never seen it before or far too many times to remember, Mickey’s Boo-To-You is one of the best parades you’ll ever see anywhere.

Whether you are looking most forward to the music or the characters in costumes or the Haunted Mansion gravediggers, you’re going to see it all. Here is all the info you need on how to watch the live-stream of Boo-To-You from Magic Kingdom.

Date: Friday, Sept. 22, 2017

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Go to this page on the Disney Parks Blog – At start time, the page will refresh with the live-stream video you need to watch.

Disney has done a number of these live-streams in the past with parades, fireworks, and special events. They’re always met with a lot of positive reactions, and they are a great way for guests to enjoy some of the things they can’t see in person.

Here are the remaining 2017 dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

September 22, 24, 26 and 29

October 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29 and 31

November 1

If you’re heading to Walt Disney World anytime within the next month-and-a-half, you may want to seriously consider going to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Each party is really an event unlike anything you’re going to experience this year, and there is so much to do throughout the evening. For those that simply can’t make it, Disney has you covered as the live-stream of Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade will run for everyone on Friday night.

