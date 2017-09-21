David Foster is now speaking out about his marriage to Yolanda Hadid, his fourth wife. The way Hadid portrayed it, the marriage didn’t work because she contracted Lyme Disease, but Foster says that’s not quite right. David Foster says that he and the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star are now both in a better place, but that their issues went far beyond Yolanda Hadid’s illness.

It probably didn’t help that two of David Foster’s adult daughters really didn’t like Yolanda. Erin and Sara Foster say that they believe Yolanda Hadid was sick, but they thought she shined it on a bit while she was still on RHOBH. Sara Foster thinks if Yolanda was that ill, she should have focused on just getting well.

“Only she knows her journey, but I will say is if you’re capable of continuing to be on a reality show, you’re not dying.”

Sara says that Yolanda didn’t leave RHOBH to recover, in the end, she quit because Bravo wouldn’t take her back on full-time.

“Again, we are not doctors. We have no idea what goes on, and we don’t wish anyone ill will of any kind. However, I think that from everyone’s experience, if anyone’s ever known someone who is very sick, who has cancer, who is dying, who’s in the last year of their life, the only thing that person gives a s–t about is getting through the day and being treated normally.”

David Foster seems to still be taking the high road, saying that the most important thing is that Yolanda has gotten well.

“We just always did our best. We had some other issues as well, but everybody’s in a good place now. The main thing is that she’s healthy and in remission. She worked really hard at it and now she’s reaping the rewards of that.”

But sources close to David Foster are not being so polite, and they are saying that David Foster got tired of Yolanda always playing the victim.

“They’ve been having problems for a while but have been hiding it. David thinks Yolanda always plays the victim … and he got sick of it.”

The source says that Yolanda and David were probably mismatched because David Foster is so accomplished, but Yolanda managed to make everything be about her.

“Yolanda is always trying to be so self-righteous. But he’s a straight shooter … and everyone knows it. He just felt that everything was about her.”

But while Yolanda Hadid’s book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, spends a lot of time talking about how their marriage failed as a result of her Lyme, David seems more interested in moving on, admitting that he hasn’t read Yolanda’s book.

“I haven’t read the book. But she seems to be doing great. She’s healthy and living back east and happy and her kids are doing great, so it’s good.”

But it sounds like David Foster might not have time to read Yolanda Hadid’s book because he is pursuing wife number five. Foster’s daughter Erin is joking that American Idol’s Katharine McPhee might be her next step-mom. In fact, that’s how Erin Foster captioned a recent photo.

“Excited about my new step-mom.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

‘Real Housewives’ Yolanda Foster’s Kids Battled Lyme Disease Too

‘Real Housewives’ Yolanda Foster Downsizing While Ex Mohamed…

‘RHOBH’ Yolanda Foster Speaks Out About Her Divorce And Lyme…

David Foster’s Daughters Are Calling Out Step Mom Yolanda With…

Another photo of David Foster and Katharine McPhee was marked with the words “my parents.” David Foster isn’t wasting much time if his daughter is to be believed.

Why do you think David Foster and RHOBH Yolanda Hadid broke up?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]